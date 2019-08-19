Dancer aces CSEC exams

TEENAGER Chelcie Mohammed has aced the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations, earning 11 grade ones.
Mohammed, 17, a pupil of St Augustine Girls’ High School, received grade ones in Mathematics, English A, French, Spanish, History, Additional Mathematics, Economics, Principles of Accounts, Principles of Business, Biology and Information Technology.
She is now aiming for a scholarship, with the hope of attending Oxford University in England to study law and economics.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, Mohammed, an only child to parents Shalima and Anthony Mohammed, said she was very proud and though reluctant to pursue so many subjects was glad she did.
“I feel proud and I am very happy to have made my parents proud. I am an only child so there were some big expectations for me and, aside from making them proud and my family, I generally wanted to make myself proud and I did just that,” she said.