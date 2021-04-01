Dangerous crossroads

Trinidad and Tobago is at a “dangerous” crossroad in which the Covid-19 infection can go either way.
So said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in an interview with i95FM yesterday.
The Prime Minister made an unscheduled intervention partly to dispel rumours of a three-week lockdown and urged the population, particularly in the context of the long Easter weekend to be “alert, concerned and responsible” and to exercise all protocols, in particular the wearing of masks, which he said, was the singularly most important measure in containing the spread of the coronavirus.
“Right now in Trinidad and Tobago we are in a dangerous stage because we moved from low numbers in a few days, we are seeing some spikes and now we are seeing the spreading of those spikes. And if we don’t respond aggressively, we could have wholesale problems like some of our Caribbean colleagues...If we don’t respond aggressively we will certainly get to the point where the kinds of reactions are going to be the shutdown and the lockdown. We are not there yet. We have the opportunity to stave it off and I am appealing to all citizens to be alert, concerned and responsible at the personal level. And of course the enforcement agencies, they have a job to do to those and for those who would not cooperate knowingly or unknowingly,’ the Prime Minister said.
“We have gone from a fairly protracted period of low levels to a quick uptick and we need to pay attention and we need to be alert to that. So in order to respond to this situation we have reduced the number of people who are out there interacting and mixing and to do so we have withdrawn the permission of people to gather in close quarters sporting activities. That is not meant to punish you for getting involved in sports, but (it is meant) to reduce the amount of people who are exposed to infection by this coming together which sport encourages,” the Prime Minister said.
Asked about the flow of illegal Venezuelans and whether it was having an impact on the Covid spike, the Prime Minister said: “We would not want to identify at the personal level in that way. But clearly all of these are exposures which in themselves contribute negatively to the battle that we are fighting. If illegal immigrants are coming in as they certainly keep trying to do and they come from an area where the virus is present they could easily bring it to us. We knew that all along, that is why we have been keeping our borders heavily patrolled. Of course once they are in the population they become another human contact with the virus, whether illegal or legal. And because we are out and about trying to be as normal as we could, sometimes an infected person may be at the supermarket or a mall. So we shouldn’t panic at these things. What we do is when we identify the situation, we do aggressive contact tracing and the protocols that follow from there give us the chance to contain it because basically what we doing all around is managing risk. And what we asking people to do is not to add to that risk, not to create risk, not to propagate the possibilities. Let us manage risk by reducing the risk at the personal level- whether we are in Tobago, Port of Spain, Mayaro, Penal, wherever we are, remember we are currently in a pandemic,” he said.
On the sourcing of vaccines, the Prime Minister said Trinidad and Tobago had put its faith in Caricom’s ability to access vaccines. He said it was always known that the COVAX facility could not satisfy the bulk of the country’s demand for vaccines and the Government sought to fill the gap in supply largely through a Caricom effort. “If Trinidad and Tobago is guilty of any failure, it is the failure of relying on the Caricom effort as against a bilateral effort. We could have easily gone off like everybody else and decided to go and look for it on our own but unfortunately T&T relied on the Caricom effort. And as fate would have it, we ended up being chairman of Caricom and leading the Caricom effort. So we plead guilty to holding out hope that we were better off at Caricom, than we were bilaterally (individually). We plead guilty to that,” he said.
The PM said the arrival of the first tranche of the COVAX supply was a "good start" and expressed hope that there will be a continuous supply. Asked about Cuba as a possible source, Rowley said the agency the Government would take advice from was the World Health Organisation and PAHO. "When they say a vaccine is safe, we know we can take the chance at using it...We would be happy if the Cuban vaccine gets WHO approval, or the Chinese vaccine or anybody else's for that matter," he said.