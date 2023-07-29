DANGEROUS DRONES

The Prison Service and the Police Service are investigating videos that appear to show drones being used to drop contraband items into the Golden Grove Prison in Arouca.
“There are approximately seven drones flying into the MSP (Maximum Security Prison) day and night which transport cartons of cigarettes, wrapping paper, weed, cellphones, Wi-Fi boxes and unspecified items which could be detrimental and compromise the security of the prison,” a senior prison official said on Thursday night.
Weapons including knives and gun parts can also be smuggled in this way, the official said, adding, “This is a very serious issue. You don’t know how difficult it is to shut down these drops and clean up the prisons system whilst having to contend with rogue elements.”
According to intelligence sources, various recommendations have been made to arrest the practice, but officials are divided on which recommendation should be executed.
Acting Prisons Commissioner Deopersad Ramoutar, however, told the Express yesterday that the clips, which were shared on social media on Thursday evening, had not been validated to determine when the incidents would have occurred.
“I cannot tell you if that would have been yesterday, last week, last month, last year, or the last two years,” Ramoutar said.
However, he noted the Service had seen an increase in the number of drones being used around its prisons, especially over the last year, and had taken action.
He said with the aid of various arms of the National Security portfolio, most of the items which were dropped over prison walls were seized before they could reach the hands of inmates.
“I will say that there is some regular drone activity over the prisons. We’ve had to work with special teams day and night to ensure that these devices and the contraband that they carry are intercepted. The use of these items not only compromises security at the prisons, but can be deemed as a national security threat. That being said, I won’t doubt that some may escape our watch, and contraband does enter. But even so, we continue to remain vigilant,” Ramoutar said.
However, he noted that no drones have been seized this year, contrary to information on social media.
Ramoutar also told the Express on Thursday evening, “The absolute solution is a technological one. Local techniques including routine searches have been used, and prisoners are sometimes not allowed to leave their cells.”
Ramoutar, who was hesitant to explain what he meant by a technological solution, said they were aware of an increase in the number of drones on the MSP compound in recent months.
“We have had to shoot down some of them at times,” revealed Ramoutar. “As a way to heighten our awareness, we have special teams that work day and night to monitor these drones. A drone compromises security not only at prisons but through the country, and it can be deemed a serious national security threat,” he said.
‘This one spinning!’
Two clips were uploaded to social media sites on Thursday evening, reportedly shot on cellphones of inmates in a facility at MSP. In one of the clips, a drone can be seen dropping contraband for a prisoner. The inmate can be heard saying, “He is going and pull it in there now, your (expletives) look at bag this man collecting tonight, nah boy.”
In the second clip, referring to the dangling bag attached to the drone, he exclaimed, “This one spinning!”
According to prison sources, the drones hover above the compound, and bags are hooked to a string beneath the drone, which then delivers the contraband to various areas of the prison.
“When the bag is near the prisoner’s cell window, they grab the bag off the string and then the drone leaves,” said a prison official.
The source told the Express that, from their records, most if not all the drones had been intercepted.
Despite this, there was “serious concern” from prison officers. “All it takes is one drone, one drone that we don’t catch, which may drop knives or even guns, and we can have a very serious situation on our hands. So far, everything we’ve seized has been contraband items, cigarettes, weed, phones, chargers, and so on. But if we miss even one, it can be a very dangerous situation in the prison and for the country,” said a prison official.
Contraband seizures
Ramoutar steered away from answering questions posed to him about the status of cellular phone jammers in the prison, saying this was privileged information.
However, the Express was told by other senior officials that despite public opinion they remained operational.
The concern, officials said, lay in the use of Internet devices and Wi-Fi devices, which operated on frequencies that would escape the jammers that are in use at the prison.
On July 5, a Wi-Fi box was among several contraband items, including 290 grammes of marijuana, and cigarettes, found and seized at the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca.
The officers received information which led them to cells in the B-Division of the prison.
Searches were conducted and in one cell, near the toilet area, police found and seized a bag containing 53 grammes of marijuana, cellphones and a Wi-Fi box.
In another cell, police found and seized a bag containing 104 cigarette packs, and marijuana which had a total weight of 241 grammes. Two prisoners took ownership of the finds.
The items were seized, and the prisoners were cautioned of intended prosecution.
When asked about claims that prisoners were “conducting their operations behind the prison walls”, Ramoutar assured all was being done to ensure there was limited use of contraband items.
Hits from behind
prison walls
Senior police officers have pointed to “hits” being called by persons within the prison for recent spikes in shootings and homicides within the San Juan and Morvant areas.
It was believed that gang leaders within the prisons had access to cellular phones and were able to still run their operations within their communities, despite being in the custody of the State.
Responding to these assertions, Ramoutar said while he did not doubt that some inmates may still have access to devices, the prison service was doing all within its power to ensure all its rules and protocols, as it pertained to inmates, were being adhered to.
“I am sure that there are persons who would want to use the prison as a scapegoat, and blame the prison system. But I have no control over what happens outside of the prison walls.
“What I can say is that we continue to do regular searches within the prison system, and our searches have been productive. In fact, the seizures of contrabands over the last few months have reduced, while the number of searches has been maintained, leading us to see the productivity in our actions,” Ramoutar said.