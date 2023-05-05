‘Dangerous effect’ of what Hinds said

THE Judiciary has condemned a statement by National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds that criminals were friends with people in high places, including the Police Service, Defence Force, Customs, Parliament and even the Judiciary.
“While the Judiciary has seen and recognises the statements of the Honourable Attorney General (Reginald Armour) with regard to the statement of the Minister of National Security, the Judiciary notes that gratuitous statements such as those made by the Honourable Minister have a dangerous effect of undermining public trust and confidence in the Judiciary and the rule of law and as such have no place in our society.
“In the circumstances, the Judiciary is forced to condemn the unfortunate statement by the Honourable Minister that criminals have friends in the Judiciary,” stated the release, which was issued just after 4 p.m. yesterday.
Hinds had made the statement while speaking of Brent Thomas, a local firearms dealer who was successful in his constitutional claim against the State last week.
Armour had issued a statement of his own on Wednesday after Hinds made the statement during a live broadcast on State-owned TTT on Monday.
Armour said after viewing Hinds’ news conference and listening to his statements, he had a word with the minister.
“I am satisfied that it was not the intention of the minister in any way to impugn the integrity of the Judiciary of this country, either in any particular matter or generally,” the AG stated.
Letter from judges
Over the past two days, a number of justices in the Civil Division of the High Court had written via e-mail to the Judiciary’s protocol and information manager, Carl Francis, asking that the Judiciary issue a “strong and unequivocal release and condemnation of the statements along with a demand for an apology and retraction” (by Hinds).
One of the judges who had written to Francis was Justice Devindra Rampersad, the judge who, on April 25, delivered a 97-page ruling strongly criticising the actions of police officers who flew to Barbados, “abducted” Thomas and brought him back to Trinidad and Tobago. Thomas was then charged for being in possession of a number of firearms and explosives for which he had the requisite licences.
Given his ruling, the judge effectively brought an end to the criminal charges against Thomas that were laid last October.
Writing to Francis via e-mail were Justices Rampersad, Nadia Kangaloo, Joan Charles, Kevin Ramcharan, Frank Seepersad, Carol Gobin, Ricky Rahim, Avason Quinlan-Williams, Karen Reid, Eleanor Donaldson-Honeywell and Joseph Tam.
In the e-mail thread of the judges obtained by the Express, Justice Rampersad pointed out that during Hinds’ news conference, he directly stated that criminals had friends in the Judiciary.
“And that is in clear context of a press conference called to address the issues arising out of the Brent Thomas decision that I gave last week in which a person who was charged by the police received relief from this court.
“If there is any inference to be made, one can arguably say that the general remark that criminals have friends in the Judiciary was also a pointed attack on the author of the judgment.
“The very fact that a remark can be made without any immediate response from our side that criminals have friends in the Judiciary not only undermines the administration of justice but impacts upon the security of each member of the Judiciary who may be perceived as friends with criminals,” wrote the judge.
He went on to add that in light of the “very urgent allegation made by a member of the executive” who also recently questioned a decision by Justice Seepersad to visit the death row section of the prison in the execution of his duties, there ought to be some sort of response from the Judiciary.
“...Kindly let me know when any strong and unequivocal release and condemnation of the statement along with a demand for an apology and retraction will be issued by the Judiciary to address this very troublesome, disturbing and damaging state of affairs,” Justice Rampersad wrote.
‘Stab in the
heart of judicial
independence’
In his e-mail to Francis, Justice Seepersad stated he held the view that the integrity and independence of the Judiciary must be defended.
“What is happening is simply unacceptable. With each passing week, the attacks and oversteps by the Honourable Minister of National Security continue unabated,” he said.
Justice Rahim said he was of the view that Hinds’ statement may be viewed as an incursion over the boundary between the Executive and the Judiciary, and as a “stab in the heart of judicial independence”.