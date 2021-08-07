Darker days ahead

Prominent economist and researcher on employment Dr Ralph Henry has conveyed his sense of deep foreboding about the social and economic state of the country.
While he says his team has not conducted a recent study of unemployment in the country, one gets a sense he feels strongly that real hell is up ahead.
In an interview with the Sunday Express last Friday, he said a whole bunch of young people will not be ready to meet the needs of the economy that are to come.
And he feels the economy will not be prepared to do the things that will generate the foreign exchange needed, among other fears.
One of the country’s foremost economists, and decades-old tracker of unemployment, Henry said the unemployment figure at any point is tabulated based on the number of people actively looking for work, but who are not able to find it.
This is not the case at the moment, he said, because of his sense that many people are not bothering to look for employment since they believe there is none to be had.
He said the most recent figures he had were from a survey conducted in 2019 which recorded unemployment in the country as 4.6 per cent.
In a tone and in a mood anything but upbeat, he said in the next breath, “the Government has been propping up employment, with programmes such as the URP and CEPEP. What we see today is a function of what we have been doing years ago. We are preparing the poverty of tomorrow”.
He said large numbers of young people are going through the education system not being able to acquire the tools and the skills that can prepare them for tomorrow’s world of work.
“A lot of schools are not performing, either at the primary or the secondary level,” he said, reiterating a long-held and widely discussed concern about the existence of “the prestige schools versus the rest”.
He said too many thousands of secondary school pupils go through the motions, already accepting that “they are mediocre” and they don’t bother to perform effectively.
He said successive administrations have been perpetuating a system which has been “wasteful of our resources, and the pandemic will have made it worse”.
A lot of school-age youngsters have no access to social media and its devices while the system of the democratisation in education which was alive in the 1960s “has fallen apart”, he said, suggesting that there will be hell to pay.
Emerging situation
In a previous discussion on Thursday night, Henry began by saying that “the situation is patently clear. If you see the economy declining, it declined precipitously in 2015-2016, in terms of real GDP (Gross Domestic Product). It was something in the order of five to six per cent. And then we’ve had further declines since. There might have been one year in which there was an increase in real GDP, and this was less than one per cent. Then came the onset of the pandemic, and with it, the closure and lockdowns in a number of sectors.
“So clearly we would have suffered a major decline in GDP. All the estimates we’ve had before count for nothing really, in understanding the reality of the present situation.”
This meant that there have been large numbers of people who have not been working, he said, adding that this Government, like others, was forced to adopt measures aimed at protecting people’s lives and their livelihoods.
This involved using the NIS system to effect transfers to a range of individuals, determining the numbers of people who would have lost their jobs, he said.
In such a situation, he said, “There is a large number of persons facing indigence. That is a situation in which there is not enough of anything to maintain mind, body, health, etc. That is an emerging situation which the country faces.”
Double whammy
According to Henry, at least 40 per cent of working people would have suffered some kind of loss of income and earnings in the process.
On top of that, he said the local economy would have suffered a “double whammy” with the collapse in oil and gas prices, which has resulted in substantial loss of revenue for the Government, as well as in foreign exchange earnings.
Regarding other economies in the region, similar experiences have been visited, with the collapse of tourism. Where some of those economies had attempted “a bubble”, he said this has not really worked in terms of restoring growth to the tourism industry.
“I have a sense that the Jamaicans have done something different, and yes, there has been some inflow of tourists, but the point about it is that it is not surely at the level that it might have existed before and this is a problem in the world, where tourism would take a period of time to get back to anything compared to pre-Covid levels,” he said.
Foreign exchange challenge
In T&T’s case, he pointed to the reality of the main foreign exchange earner going into decline. “The world has more or less accepted that we are going to move away from hydrocarbons, etc, so... yes, we might do some reorganising of the sector, you know, green energy and all of that, but it is not going to take us back to days when oil revenues could generate 80 per cent of the foreign exchange earnings.
“And if even we were to come back to 80 per cent of foreign exchange earnings today, it would not be the quantum that it provided before. The point is that we have not yet been able to come up with sectors that would generate the quantum of foreign exchange that oil and gas provided,” he said.
Henry said on top of this, even with more robust re-opening of the economy, the non-tradable sector, such as construction and local distribution, depends on having some of that foreign exchange to purchase inputs.
“We will always have a construction industry. We will always be buying and selling goods in the local economy. So yes, we can revive that,” he said. “But we have to revive and to generate output.” He cited agriculture, which, in his view, would save on foreign exchange, assuming that the population could be encouraged to change tastes and habits, enough to make a real dent in use of foreign exchange for local consumption of food and other goods.
Positing it as a challenge in and of itself, he said this can be a positive development, adding he has a sense “that people have already started making that kind of shift”.
But while prices have been going up, he said the prices of domestic produce have been increasing at the same rate as some of the foreign inputs, because some of those come from foreign exchange and that is not being easily available. He said a shortage of foreign exchange dictates that rates on the open market are higher than what the Central Bank determines.
This means that prices will go up, he said.
Following upon this, “it means that domestic supplies have some space, and that will create some jobs, and also some foreign exchange savings. But then we have to create the sectors”.
Sustaining livelihoods
He noted that the Ministry of Trade and Industry has been promoting some things, “but they have not, unfortunately, I think there is still this notion that there is this sector, or a just a few sectors. But we really need a whole range of sectors, a whole range of activities that will provide us with the foreign exchange that oil and gas used to provide”.
This constitutes the biggest challenge facing T&T, Henry said.
“It is not just restoring livelihoods, but developing sustainable livelihoods, which means having new sectors, having different numbers of activities and large numbers of people getting into them, that can provide us with foreign exchange at the levels that we used to have before from oil and gas,” he said.
The thing is, however, “I don’t have that sense that this is really happening. Because it will require training and upgrading lots of people. And we think of training largely in terms of the people who are going to secondary school now and who have just left secondary school, and are in programmes like YTEPP, and the different training arrangements, but it’s much more than that.”
Henry said it is about large numbers of people who are already in the workforce and who need to be upgraded, the need to create institutions for lifelong education, and get the population committed and recognising that everybody has to be upgrading and learning, and going to school part-time, or doing something part-time, and learning, getting on board with new technology, and new activities, etc.
“It’s massive,” he said, adding sardonically, “I do not think we have really gotten a sense of the problem.”
He guessed that 40 per cent of the workforce are people who did not complete secondary education.
He said while this was not compulsory for persons to get into various spheres of economic activity, it remained a kind of marker.
“It gives you a sense of what is possible, and large numbers of people have gone to secondary school, but have come out with very little, and they are in the workforce.”
Estimating this at about 600,000, he said if 40 per cent are people needing to be upgraded, ask to what extent institutions and arrangements are in place where that 40 per cent is being upgraded.
He said the market also includes others who have decent jobs, but there is the large number who are not really geared to be part of a competitive workforce, where their information and knowledge, and so on, are not at the same level as their opposite number in Singapore or Israel.
He said he prefers helping people to understand what the issue is.
“If it is in agriculture, our farmer has to be a scientific farmer. Every product you think about, you have to consider whether the farmer behind that product is at the same level, or better. That his knowledge understanding the product, understanding how you use the information that is available online, to produce a product. The fruits and vegetables that you produce, do they have behind them the kind of information of the people who are exporting to us.
“We have to see that kind of processing going forward, across a wide range of areas, in which what we produce can stand up to the foreign competition. And more than that, he said, that it can go into the international market and earn the country foreign exchange.
“That is the challenge. So it is what’s in the heads of our people. You know sometimes people think of science and technology and trades, etc, it’s about your hands? No, it’s about your head.”
This is what will allow the country to be competitive going forward. Therefore the institutions and the structures ought to be in place to support that to have a range of industries, goods and services, he said.