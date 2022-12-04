Daughter charged with killing mother

THIRTY-EIGHT-YEAR-OLD Renelle Johnson, a former member of the US Army, is expected to appear before the Princes Town Magistrates’ Court tomorrow after being charged with the murder of her mother, Patsy Ramcharan.
The charges were laid against her on Friday, following the advice of Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul after investigations were conducted by officers attached to the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region Three.
Johnson and Ramcharan were at their Moruga home, when the accused allegedly stabbed her mother several times about the body.
Johnson was arrested on the same date, and the charges were later proffered by PC Shiva Sewdath, of HBI Region III.
A police report stated that Ramcharan sustained about 70 wounds inflicted with a knife. Police said there were wounds to the face, neck, torso and limbs.
Ramcharan, 68, a mother of three, was taken to the Princes Town District Hospital after the attack at her home at White Trace, St Mary’s Village, Moruga.
Police detained the 38-year-old woman and retrieved a bloody knife from the crime scene.
Relatives told the Express that there was no warning, and there was no incident that had provoked the attack.
Relatives said Ramcharan and the suspect were in the kitchen, cooking lunch. Minutes later, the mother was heard screaming.