Daughter charged with killing mother

THIRTY-EIGHT-YEAR-OLD Renelle Johnson, a former member of the US Army, is expected to appear before the Princes Town Magistrates’ Court tomorrow after being charged with the murder of her mother, Patsy Ramcharan.

The charges were laid against her on Friday, following the advice of Deputy Director of Public Prose­cutions Joan Honore-Paul after investigations were conducted by officers attached to the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) ­Region Three.

Johnson and Ramcharan were at their Moruga home, when the accused allegedly stabbed her mother several times about the body.

Johnson was arrested on the same date, and the charges were later proffered by PC Shiva Sewdath, of HBI Region III.

A police report stated that Ramcharan sustained about 70 wounds inflicted with a knife. Police said there were wounds to the face, neck, torso and limbs.

Ramcharan, 68, a mother of three, was taken to the Princes Town District Hospital after the ­attack at her home at White Trace, St Mary’s Village, Moruga.

Police detained the 38-year-old woman and retrieved a bloody knife from the crime scene.

Relatives told the Express that there was no warning, and there was no incident that had provoked the attack.

Relatives said Ramcharan and the suspect were in the kitchen, cooking lunch. Minutes later, the mother was heard screaming.

The reaction of the public to a false report that National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds had been fired demonstrates a lack of confidence in him and a widespread dissatisfaction with his performance in the critical portfolio.

This is according to political analysts who spoke with the Sunday Express following the rumours of Hinds’ firing which circulated last week.

Roads in parts of South and Northeast Trinidad are dangerous and pose risk to lives and, as such, National Petroleum (NP) has decided to not supply fuel to several stations.

The company is, however, working on a plan to address the situation.

In response to questions from the Sunday Express yesterday via telephone, NP chief executive officer (CEO) John Gormandy said he cannot put workers’ lives at risk, as health, safety and environment (HSE) officers have deemed the roads to be dangerous for supply trucks to traverse.

FARMERS are “fighting to help feed the nation”.

Ronald Hassranah made the remark on Friday as he surveyed some five acres of pumpkin fields in Esmeralda Road, Cunupia, that had been lost to flood, thieves and African snails.

Hefting a large, rotting pumpkin left behind by the marauders, he said people should remember that every time a farmer loses thousands of pounds of crops, food is taken from their tables and prices are impacted.

CONTRARY to the opinion of some, Trinidad and Tobago scans high percentage of cargo containers entering the country.

It is even more than what is carried out by the United States and the European Union (EU), Finance Minister Colm Imbert stated in a media release yesterday.

Imbert was responding to criti­cism from several quarters over what was said to be the low percentage of scanning of containers entering T&T ports, “resulting in an editorial in today’s Daily Express calling for righteous anger to be directed at the Ministers of Finance and commentary in other newspapers.”

