Daughter praises 'loving mother'

DROWNING victim Theresa Lynch will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and friend, who would always give her all to help those around her.
Lynch’s funeral took place yesterday at La Pastora Village in Lopinot under Hindu rites.
Though she was unable to read the eulogy herself, her daughter Rachel wrote a beautiful tribute to her mother, which was read by Lynch’s cousin, Jenny Voisin.
In the tribute, Rachel said her mother was her entire world, and she would be missed greatly.
“My mother was my world, my everything, she was Theresa Lynch. You could have called to her, saying mummy! Aunty! Veron! She would always answer, and she would always be there for you. My mother was one of the most humbling and hard-working individuals I’ve ever known, and she would always go above and beyond for the family and showered everyone with unconditional love and kindness. She wore a beaming smile that could brighten anyone’s day. And she always carried herself with so much optimising and was never afraid of a challenge. Her love for her family was never ending and deep, just like her love for food. She was always her best in the kitchen. My mother was my world and my everything and I must admit she spoiled me rotten. She was my best friend, sister, and partner in crime, and we were never apart for too long,” Rachel Lynch recalled.
Voisin, who lived next to Lynch, also recalled the 42-year-old woman fondly and said she was initially hesitant to give and read the eulogies.
“However, then I remembered Veron, and she was the type of person who would never hesitate to help or assist anyone, so I had to rise to the occasion,” Voisin said.
She recalled Lynch as being a fantastic mother, wife, and friend, who placed a special focus on her family.
“I am one of her closest neighbours but we would hardly see each other because she was always working. She was always trying to provide for her family, and she would do this with her husband. They were always together, they were a unit, a team, and the perfect alliance,” Voisin recalled.
Background
Lynch’s body was found October 7 close to the La Florissante Bridge in Arouca.
Two days prior, Lynch slipped and fell into a flood-swollen ravine at McDonald Trace, Arouca, during a bout of torrential rainfall.
She was swept away by the raging waters.
Attempts were made to rescue her by relatives who were with her, but these were unsuccessful.
The bag of peppers she was carrying and a pair of trousers were found the following day.
The team who were helping search for Lynch included officials from the Arouca police station, the Northern Division Task Force, the Fire Services, as well as members from the Community Emergency Response Team, and the Hunters Search and Rescue Team (HSRT).