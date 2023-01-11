Daughters weep for Sandy

THE children of mother of seven Sandy Mohammed remembered her as a selfless and generous person, who was determined and strong-willed to care for her family despite adversities.
In eulogising Mohammed, three of her daughters—Emily, 18, Kimberly, 17, and Melanie, 12—each recalled their special memories with her and wept over the emptiness in their hearts since her loss.
The funeral service was held yesterday at Mohammed’s home, at Ocean Drive, Enterprise, Chaguanas, attended by a small gathering of family members including the five eldest of Mohammed’s children, friends and neighbours.
Mohammed, 37, died just days before the Christmas holidays, on December 21 at Quinam Beach in Penal.
After waiting 16 days in grief, the autopsy was finally done on Friday at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, with the cause of death being asphyxiation and drowning.
At the funeral, Mohammed’s mother, Carmen Rampersad, wept as she sat in a wheelchair near the coffin, with one of Mohammed’s sisters, Sylvia Rampersad, hugging her throughout the service.
During the eulogy, mourners heard that Mohammed was a past pupil of Iere Village Government Primary School and Cowen Hamilton Secondary School.
She had five children with her husband, Davenand Phillip, who died and left her widowed at a relatively young age.
Kimberly said her mother was a woman with a very strong will who was determined as a single mother to take care of her children.
Mohammed was employed at several jobs to sustain her family, from clothing stores to CEPEP, and worked hard to stay above her financial struggles.
Later, she gave birth to two more children and became a stay-at-home mom and took care of her mother when she fell ill.
‘She enjoyed spending
time with family’
Kimberly remembered her mother as a good cook and baker, a person who enjoyed shopping and spending time with her children and other family members.
“Time will not dim the face we love, the voice we heard each day, the many things you did for us in your own special way,” said Kimberly as she read a poem in tribute to her mother.
Emily admitted that although she and her mother had their “ups-and-downs”, they were still best friends and “gossip buddies”.
“Mummy, I love and appreciate you more than you ever know,” said Emily.
Mohammed’s fifth child, Melanie, wept as she said there were no words to describe the emptiness she felt in her heart. She remembered her mother’s generosity, selflessness and kindness, as she recalled her mother purchasing a doubles for a homeless man on the street.
“She was my whole world, my strength and happiness and the only one I will truly love. She is the only reason I am alive and I will not let her hard work and sacrifices go to waste. I will do my best to make her proud. I love her so much.”
Fr Ashley Mungal told mourners there was nothing as strong as a mother’s love as he sympathised with the children over their loss.
Mungal called on the gathering to show the family love and support them through their period of mourning.
“No one can know the heart, mind, and the deep and truest feelings of someone. I know her children can feel this. There is nothing as strong as a mother’s love. If not a biological mother as some of you may know someone like a guardian or a sister, who gave you that kind of love. But the soul is immortal, the soul lives on. Sandy has taken flight to a better reality. The soul is on a journey and pray that she is on not too difficult a journey as she takes on that other form. We must pray for her to find that peace where she is and where she is going. Sometimes we find that some people die too early. I pray that you all will help this family go on,” said Mungal.
Following the funeral service, the body was interred at Chaguanas Public Cemetery.