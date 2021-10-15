DCP’s message to cops:

On his first day of leading the Police Service as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), McDonald Jacob had a message for his officers—stay on mission.
Jacob, who is the only confirmed DCP in the Police Service (TTPS), currently leads the organisation, as he is the most senior officer.
This follows Thursday’s ruling by Justice Nadia Kangaloo that the acting appointments of Jacob and Gary Griffith by the previous Bliss Seepersad-led Police Service Commission were illegal and unconstitutional since they were not done in accordance with provisions set out in Section 123 of the Constitution.
In a statement yesterday, Jacob noted that the priorities of the TTPS at this time would continue to be crime detection, deterrence and reduction.
He called on his officers to continue to deliver on their mandate to Protect and Serve with PRIDE (Professionalism, Respect, Integrity, Dignity and Excellence).
Jacob, who heads the Intelligence and Investigations aspect of the TTPS, urged police officers to stay on mission, when he met with members of the Inter-Agency Task Force, the Special Operations Response Team, the Guard and Emergency Branch and the Anti-Kidnapping Unit.
He emphasised the need for officers to keep up their safety and security efforts, and crime suppression, detection and investigation activities.
He also called for increased anti-crime and intelligence-led exercises across all nine policing divisions, in an effort to demonstrate high visibility and operational capabilities to the public.
“The men and women of the TTPS are working diligently and will continue to utilise our existing technologies and intelligence-gathering capabilities to formulate effective strategies to arrest more offenders and take them before the courts.
“We also continue to recognise the important role of partnering with our citizens for information on crime in their communities, and urge them to continue using the avenues available to them to supply us with these valuable tips,” Jacob said.
Other members of the TTPS executive who accompanied DCP Jacob on his visits also called upon their charges to remain focused and resilient in the face of the demands of the job.
They urged them to remember their training and rise above the challenges currently facing the Service, so that they will not fail in their duties.