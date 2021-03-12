DCP SURPRISE

Port of spain
Head of the Special Operations Response team (SORT) Mark Hernandez, Snr Supt McDonald Jacobs and Supt Andre Norton have been nominated by the Police Service Commission (PolSC) to fill the three vacant positions of Deputy Police Commissioner.
The nominations were tabled in the House of Representatives yesterday. The House will next Friday debate the nomination of Jacobs, the other candidate (out of the three men) who has acted as DCP.
The Government will decide after this nomination is debated whether it would move forward with the other notifications.
A candidate can only be approved for the position of deputy commissioner if they obtain a majority of votes from the members of the House. The House can also reject the nomination.
All applicants for the DCP position must have at least a master’s degree.
CVs
Jacobs has an LLB from the University of London; a Master of Philosophy in criminology and criminal justice system at The UWI; and a post-graduate diploma in mediation studies from The UWI. He has done courses in strategic decision-making, creative problem-solving and analytical thinking, and media relations at the Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business.
He was the first crime and intelligence analyst in the country to be trained by the UN and the George Mason University in Washington DC. Jacobs is due to retire soon, but if his nomination is approved, he can be hired on contract.
Norton has served in the Police Service for over 35 years, having joined in September 1985. He holds a BSc (honours) in computing from the University of Greenwich; and an MSc in information systems management from the same university. He also holds a MSt in applied criminology and police management from the University of Cambridge and a certificate in law enforcement intelligence analysis from the Canadian College.
He has certifications from the US Department of Treasury in counterfeit US currency and credit card skimming investigations; crisis management from the FBI; fundamentals of network security from the US Department of State; leadership development from the US Department of Justice and Human Trafficking, from IOM—UN Migration.
Hernandez, the youngest of the three, is a senior adviser at MH Tactical Response Group Ltd. He holds a BA in security and risk management from the University of Leicester and a master of business administration from the Anglia Ruskin University.
SORT concerns
There are concerns about the way policing and law enforcement operations have been conducted by the Hernandez-headed SORT. One recent instance was SORT’s search of Drugs Sou Sou. Hernandez was a sergeant placed by Griffith to head SORT, and he was recently promoted to the rank of inspector.
The House of Representatives has not been provided with an order of merit list. The House received the merit list on the last occasion—when the position of Police Commissioner and DCP were being considered in 2018 because the House approved a motion asking for further information before it could make a decision on the nominees.
On this occasion, the House established a Special Select Committee.
It approved the nomination of Gary Griffith, but the DCP merit list was allowed to collapse since no debate took place on that merit list before its expiration one year later.