DCP SURPRISE

Port of spain

Head of the Special Ope­ra­tions Response team (SORT) Mark Hernandez, Snr Supt McDonald Jacobs and Supt Andre Norton have been nomi­nated by the Police Ser­v­ice Commission (PolSC) to fill the three vacant positions of Deputy Police Commissioner.

The nominations were tabled in the House of Representatives yesterday. The House will next Fri­day debate the nomination of Jacobs, the other candidate (out of the three men) who has acted as DCP.

The Government will decide after this nomination is debated whether it would move forward with the other notifications.

A candidate can only be approved for the posi­tion of deputy commissioner if they obtain a majority of votes from the members of the House. The House can also reject the nomination.

All applicants for the DCP position must have at least a master’s degree.

CVs

Jacobs has an LLB from the University of Lon­­don; a Master of Phi­lo­­­sophy in criminology and criminal justice system at The UWI; and a post-graduate diploma in mediation studies from The UWI. He has done courses in strategic decision-making, creative problem-solving and analytical thinking, and media relations at the Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business.

He was the first crime and intelligence analyst in the country to be trained by the UN and the George Mason University in Washington DC. Jacobs is due to retire soon, but if his nomination is approved, he can be hired on contract.

Norton has served in the Police Service for over 35 years, having joined in September 1985. He holds a BSc (honours) in compu­ting from the University of Greenwich; and an MSc in information systems management from the same university. He also holds a MSt in applied criminology and police management from the University of Cambridge and a certificate in law enforcement intelligence analysis from the Canadian College.

He has certifications from the US Department of Treasury in counterfeit US currency and credit card skimming investigations; crisis management from the FBI; fundamentals of network security from the US Department of State; leadership development from the US Department of Justice and Human Trafficking, from IOM—UN Migration.

Hernandez, the youngest of the three, is a senior adviser at MH Tactical Response Group Ltd. He holds a BA in security and risk management from the University of Leicester and a master of business administration from the Anglia Ruskin University.

SORT concerns

There are concerns about the way policing and law enforcement ope­rations have been conducted by the Hernan­dez-headed SORT. One recent instance was SORT’s search of Drugs Sou Sou. Hernandez was a sergeant placed by Griffith to head SORT, and he was recently promoted to the rank of inspector.

The House of Representatives has not been provided with an order of merit list. The House received the merit list on the last occasion—when the position of Police Commissioner and DCP were being considered in 2018 because the House approved a motion asking for further information before it could make a decision on the nominees.

On this occasion, the House established a Special Select Committee.

It approved the nomi­nation of Gary Griffith, but the DCP merit list was allowed to collapse since no debate took place on that merit list before its expiration one year later.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MID-YEAR RELIEF

MID-YEAR RELIEF

The problem of acquiring Covid-19 vaccines for the population will recede by the middle of this year, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday.

He was responding to questions during Prime Minister’s Question Time in the House of Representatives.

+3
DCP SURPRISE

DCP SURPRISE

Head of the Special Ope­ra­tions Response team (SORT) Mark Hernandez, Snr Supt McDonald Jacobs and Supt Andre Norton have been nomi­nated by the Police Ser­v­ice Commission (PolSC) to fill the three vacant positions of Deputy Police Commissioner.

Rowley: Pepper spray coming for women

Rowley: Pepper spray coming for women

Very soon, women will have pepper spray in their hands, Prime Min­ister Dr Keith Rowley assured yesterday.

He was responding to a question during Prime Minister’s Question Time in the House of Representa­tives, at the Red House, Port of Spain, from Caroni Central MP Ravi Ratiram, which asked for an update on the legislation required to make pepper spray available to citizens.

‘Our people have done well’

‘Our people have done well’

On the one year anniversary of the first reported case of Covid-19 in Trinidad and Tobago, the doctor who has led the charge to protect citizens against the virus received the 2020 Express Individual of the Year award.

In accepting the award at a function at Express House in Port of Spain yesterday, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram said: “It is not the strongest that survive, not the fastest species that survive, not the most intelligent at times but it’s ones that are most adaptable to change. The people of Trinidad and Tobago have adapted to change.

Couva Sec excels again

Couva East Secondary and Vessigny Secondary are two government schools that have proven they can stand toe-to-toe with their prestigious peers.

Overcoming what seemed like insurmountable odds, the principals of both schools have praised their staff on their unwavering commitment as well as congratulated their pupils for their hard work and success.