Jowelle De Souza

FIRST TRANSGENDER SENATOR: Opposition Senator (Temporary) Jowelle

De Souza during her contribution to Tuesday’s debate on the Summary Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2021. —Photo: Office of the Parliament

Activist Jowelle De Souza made history on Tuesday as the first transgender person to be appointed a senator.

De Souza was appointed a temporary Opposition senator in place of Jayanti Lutchmedial, who was ill.

Shortly after De Souza took the oath, there was a tit-for-tat exchange between Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell and United National Congress (UNC) senators Anil Roberts and David Nakhid.

Senate President Christine Kangaloo had to caution members.

“Members, please. I have never had to caution members while this part of the proceedings is going on,” she said.

The oath-taking is usually the one part of the proceedings when members of Parliament are silent.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

UNEASY BLACKOUT

UNEASY BLACKOUT

An unexplained national power outage yesterday left tens of thousands of people without elec…

Recommended for you