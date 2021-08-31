Dead 3 days after getting Covid

A 48-year-old woman who was being treated for breast cancer that had spread to her lungs and other organs died last week, three days after contracting Covid-19.
Single mother Shellima “Shelly” Ali was laid to rest at the Rochard Douglas Public Cemetery in Barrackpore last Friday.
Her 13-year-old son, who tested negative for Covid-19, is being cared for by a family friend.
His father left the family when he was a baby.
Ali’s tragic story began ten years ago when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Her best friend, who asked not to be identified, said yesterday that Ali struggled to raise her two sons on her own.
“I met her while doing our diploma at The University of the West Indies (The UWI) South Campus and we became best friends.
“She loved her boys and worked her way up to a senior marketing position. And when she was diagnosed with breast cancer she was devastated. We tried to support her but she only focused on her boys,” her friend said.
Ali lived in a rented apartment in Cunupia and was an outpatient of the St James Medical Facility.
Her heart shattered when her elder son was shot and killed outside the Couva Extended Care Centre where he worked as ward attendant four years ago, her friend recalled.
A Moruga man has been charged with his murder.
“Shelly never really recovered from that. She was traumatised and still had to deal with her illness and raising her younger son. It was a struggle but she did it,” the friend said.
‘Downhill’ after Covid result
Three months ago, however, Ali moved to Barrackpore and requested a transfer to the San Fernando General Hospital oncology department.
“We cannot say for sure when she got the virus but the only place she would go was the clinic for treatment. She was told that the cancer had spread to her lungs and other organs so she was not doing too well,” the friend said.
Two Saturdays ago, Ali complained of feeling unwell and was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope where she tested positive for the Covid virus the following day.
“The Sunday she was told that she was Covid-positive and it all went downhill from there. Her lungs were already weakened by the cancer so it was a struggle to breathe,” she said.
She was transferred to the Couva Hospital last Tuesday.
Ali had not been vaccinated due to medical complications, the Express was told.
Another friend said, “Shelly called me and asked that I drop off some things at the Couva Hospital because she had tested positive for Covid and had to be transferred. I did that the following morning. On Wednesday we received a call that her condition had worsened.”
Ali died at around 7 p.m. on Thursday.
She was one of the six Covid deaths reported that day and among the 1,291 Covid deaths recorded since the virus arrived in Trinidad and Tobago in March 2020.
“She never complained. I knew she was in pain but she never said a word. She was the kindest person I knew. There really are no words to describe her,” her friend said.
Ali’s former manager, who also did not want to be named, stated, “Shellima was one of the strongest persons I knew.
“Affectionately called Shelly, she had that rare quality of being able to remain positive, no matter what hardship she was going through.
“One could never miss if Shelly was in the room, talkative, animated and always laughing.
“Her strength and positivity only matched by her faith and belief in God. Shellima was a devoted mother to her children...a committed and loyal employee and a true friend and sister. She is dearly loved and missed terribly by all who knew her.”