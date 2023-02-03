Dead boy’s mom to sue

THE mother of a 15-year-old who was murdered back in 2021 has threatened to sue the State, under whose care her son was placed when he escaped custody and was killed.
A pre-action protocol letter was sent to the office of the Attorney General on Tuesday by lawyers representing Nicole Braithwaite, the mother of the teen, Antonio Francois.
Should the matter go further, the mother will be seeking to rely on the report “Safeguarding children in community residence and child support centres in Trinidad and Tobago” in which the investigation team, led by retired Justice of Appeal Judith Jones, found that ‘the CATT breached its own policies and procedures as regards the abscondment (sic) of Antonio and the other residents of the safe house, and that the CATT was negligent, resulting in the death of Antonio and the other resident.”
Francois was placed under the care of the Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (CATT) after Braithwaite applied to the Family and Children Division of the High Court in November 2020 for Antonio to be deemed a child in need of supervision.
After evaluations and reports, the court ordered in January 2021, that he be placed in the care of the CATT.
In March 2021, Antonio and other residents at the facility unsuccessfully attempted to escape. There was however a successful escape with him and other boys, through burglar-proofed bars, between March 19 and 20, 2021.
Antonio’s mother was notified on March 21 by a manager of the CATT and the court was also informed.
On March 28, Braithwaite found out, via reports from the police, that Antonio and another boy who absconded from the CATT’s facility were allegedly socialising with people at an abandoned house in Laventille when two men dressed in police uniforms approached, pulled out guns and opened fire. Antonio and the other boy were killed on the scene.
Duty to protect Antonio
In the pre-action protocol letter, Braithwaite stated that she will be seeking declarations that the actions of the CATT, its servants or agents infringed Antonio’s constitutional rights to life, liberty, security and to the protection of the law.
She will also be seeking a declaration that CATT’s actions or omissions amounted to breaches of its statutory duties and an order that the State pay damages, including vindicatory damages, for the CATT’s breaches of her son’s constitutional rights. She will also be seeking payment of costs.
It was stated that the duties of care to which the CATT was subject in relation to Antonio were established by children’s legislation with a view to recognising the rights of a child, as defined by the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.
Braithwaite claimed that this duty to protect Antonio’s life, as derived from the children’s legislation, included a duty to adopt and implement preventive measures to address the risks reasonably known to the CATT which would directly or indirectly expose him to danger to life or injury.
It was claimed, in the letter, that there were insufficient measures in place at the facility, including security staff and surveillance equipment in relation to the number of residents housed at any given time at the facility, to ensure proper monitoring of the residents at all times.
It was also stated that, by failing or omitting to ensure such and to monitor the children and to prevent abuse amongst them, the CATT indirectly exposed Antonio to risk of physical, mental and emotional injury and therefore breached its duty to ensure his well-being, right to life and security.
It is claimed that notwithstanding the previous attempt at absconding, the CATT failed to adopt sufficient preventative measures to address such risk, inclusive of steps to ensure burglar proofing could not be breached.
The State has been given 28 days to respond before the start of legal proceedings.
Braithwaite is being represented in the matter by senior counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj and attorneys Michael Rooplal, Saira Lakhan, Kristy Mohan, Vishan Girwar and Jamie Maharaj.