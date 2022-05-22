Swabs of human sperm taken from the body of buggered 11-year-old Akiel Chambers were never tested and matched against anyone’s deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA). Therefore, the identities of those responsible for his death were never known.
In fact, the samples were destroyed after two years, in keeping with protocol.
In a podcast interview on the programme In The Ring hosted by boxing promoter Buxo Potts and Nneka Braveboy-Daniel, shown at the United National Congress (UNC) meeting last week Monday, former children’s homes task force chairman Robert Sabga said, “I cannot call names, but if you recall the story of the young boy who was buggered and who was drowned in a pool... the autopsy report on that boy went the same way as this report because the DNA of two of these individuals were found in his body at the time. I will say no more.”
Asked by the interviewer if it can be assumed they were active members of the People’s National Movement (PNM) government or party officials, Sabga said:
“I can neither confirm or deny... they say that time is longer than twine. One of the key individuals has now shuffled off his mortal coil, he’s gone; but one of the other key individuals still holds a very high position.”
Sabga also said the 1997 task force unearthed a paedophile ring run by senior officials and politicians responsible for the care of children. He was quick to point out that such a ring did not involve UNC politicians.
On May 25, 2018, the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) had launched a probe following the publication of a Sunday Express special report dated May 20, 2018, titled “20 years after child’s mystery death. No justice for Akiel”.
Following Sabga’s statements, the Sunday Express contacted PCA director David West last Tuesday.
Based on questions submitted, West said: “The forensic evidence which consisted of swabs collected from the anus of the deceased (Akiel Chambers) were sent for testing. Human spermatozoa was detected and the sample was placed in storage. Two years thereafter the sample was destroyed by incineration which, at the time, was the standard protocol.
“It is important to note that unless DNA analysis is performed on the sample of human spermatozoa and then matched against that of a suspect, the mere finding of human spermatozoa does not result in the identification of a suspect.”
Statements without filter
Attorney Rajiv Persad—who appeared alongside Desmond Allum, SC, (deceased) and attorney Donna Prowell, seeking the interest of the Chambers family during the Coroner’s Inquest in 2003-2004 into Akiel’s death—was asked to give his views on Akiel being the victim of a paedophile ring.
Having seen the newspapers and references being made to Sabga, who was chairman of the 1997 task force set up to examine children’s homes, he said: “From what I have read, I understand that someone whispered to him the existence of a paedophile ring and that high-ranking individuals may have escaped accountability.”
Additionally, Persad said he will be treating the information in the “same way I treat all information that I see in the public domain. I have learnt over the years, particularly with the advent of social media and the Internet, that it is very easy for a person to say whatever they want about anything or anyone without there being any sort of filter to determine the credibility of the information”.
At its most basic, Persad explained, “If the information told to Mr Sabga is of a nature that is credible, substantial and capable of investigation, then by all means it should be investigated and probed to determine whether it takes the investigation process into the death of Akiel Chambers any further.
“At the end of the day, what matters is the quality of the information that was given to Mr Sabga.”
Persad said from his recollection, no DNA evidence came out in the coroner’s inquest before coroner Sherman McNicolls.
“What I have a clear recollection of is that after the inquest had closed, Mr Desmond Allum, SC, who was leading the team on behalf of the family of Akiel Chambers, had drafted a letter in which he was drawing to the attention of the then-Commissioner of Police or Director of Public Prosecutions (I cannot remember which one of these officials he wrote to specifically) that in the evidence obtained in the inquest there was a pair of swim trunks that Akiel was wearing when he was found.
“Mr Allum was asking the relevant authorities to have the trunks sent for DNA analysis, which was usually done in those days outside of Trinidad and Tobago.”
The attorney said he is not aware whether the trunks were ever sent for DNA analysis, and what results were obtained if they were sent.
Contacted for comment last Wednesday, Prowell said: “I remain passionately committed to justice and, moreover, justice for Akiel. However, I have nothing to contribute to the scenario being played out in the public at present.”
PCA’s findings
On November 5, 2019, the PCA concluded its investigation into the conduct of police officers tasked with the responsibility of investigating Akiel’s death.
According to West, “No recommendations for criminal prosecution or the institution of disciplinary proceedings were made by the Authority in this matter.”
The PCA interviewed no less than eight individuals and among other factors, took into consideration:
(a) The forensic evidence which consisted of swabs collected from the anus of the deceased which were sent for testing. Human spermatozoa was detected and the sample was placed in storage. Two years thereafter the sample was destroyed by incineration which, at the time, was the standard protocol.
(b) All police officers who were the subjects of the PCA’s exercise could not be held to account, as they are either deceased or had retired from the TTPS. Hence, no disciplinary action, even if warranted, could have been taken by the Authority. Additionally, there was no available evidence of the commission of a criminal offence by a police officer involved in the investigation of the matter.
On April 25, 2018, the PCA, via a news release, announced that pursuant to Section 21 (1) (c) of the Police Complaints Authority Act, Chapter 15:05, “we shall be auditing the police investigation of the Akiel Chamber’s case”.
At the time, West also stated his intention to communicate with then-acting commissioner of police Stephen Williams for a copy of Akiel’s file.
The file was given to the PCA.
Judicial official link is hearsay
In an interview on May 10, 2018, Carrie James, in the presence of her father, Charles James, told the Sunday Express at their JMH Enterprises, Trincity Industrial Estate, business place that Akiel’s death still haunts her.
Carrie, Akiel’s classmate, was celebrating her 11th birthday at her Maraval home on May 23, 1998. Both were pupils at Blackman’s Private School in Maraval.
Carrie had told the Sunday Express that all her classmates at the time received invitations to celebrate her birthday. This included the daughter of a judicial official who had recently started at the school.
The following is a transcript of an excerpt of that interview:
Carrie James: All of my classmates at the time received invitations to celebrate my birthday. I didn’t really know Akiel. He was in my class and got an invite.
Charles James: To a party I did not know about...
Carrie James: Yeah, daddy didn’t know about the party.
Carrie James: Oh! You know who was also present, the (judicial officer) and his children.
Sunday Express: I’m sorry, what did you just say? The (judicial officer) and his children attended.
Charles James: Are you sure? Who is he again?
Carrie James: I don’t recall, it was so long ago. People were saying years after that she (daughter) attended, along with her brother and father, but I don’t remember. I don’t remember all of the adults at the party. Some came and stayed, while others came and dropped off. After 20 years, I still want to know what happened.
Following Carrie’s disclosure, the Sunday Express, on May 11 and 12, 2018, sent questions to the judicial official and his daughter via WhatsApp and text, asking whether they were present at the party and if they were interviewed by police, but no response was forthcoming. Calls were also made to Blackman’s and messages left, but no response was forthcoming.
On May 15, 2018, the Sunday Express contacted Carrie via her cellphone, seeking further comments and clarity since the guest listing submitted at the Coroner’s Inquest did not have the judicial officer’s name or those of his children.
Sunday Express: Are you sure the (judicial officer) and his children attended (the party)? Do you have their names? Were they in your class?
Carrie James: I can’t remember. I think he (son) was in a lower class. That’s what the CNN reporter told me. I cannot recall if they were there.
Sunday Express: The CNN reporter?
Carrie James: Yes, she came and spoke with me telling me he (judicial officer) was there. I really can’t recall; I am repeating what she said.
On May 18, 2022, the Sunday Express sent a copy of the transcript via WhatsApp to Carrie James, seeking additional comments. Several calls to her cellphone went unanswered.