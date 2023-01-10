Police identify dead Massy heist bandit
ONE of four suspected criminals who was fatally shot by police as they responded to the abduction of a Massy Stores manager and robbery at the store’s La Romaine branch has been identified.
Superintendent of the Southern Police Division Richard Smith identified the deceased suspect as Emrith Ramesar, 23, of Derrick Road, Chase Village, Chaguanas.
Two other men in custody, aged 20 and 33, are from Couva and Dow Village.
Smith said the two suspects were known to the police. They are being detained in connection with the offences of kidnapping, robbery, shooting with intent, possession of firearms and possession of ammunition.
Police said the 20-year-old man was wanted in connection with a murder in the Central police division.
A fourth man is still on the run, but is being sought by police.
Police said officers recovered two packets of cash which amounted to $15,400.
Last Friday around 9.45 p.m., a Massy Stores manager was stopped by criminals pretending to be police officers, who hijacked her vehicle.
The victim was driven back to the supercentre’s branch at South Trunk Road and forced to open a vault where cash was stored.
The thieves escaped with the cash in a silver Nissan Tiida hatchback car.
Southern Division police officers intercepted the vehicle in Golconda as the men attempted to exit onto the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway.