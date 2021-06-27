Deadlier than May?

coronavirus

With two more days to go before the end of June, this month is set to surpass May to become the deadliest month of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In May, 326 people succumbed to the virus.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported 17 additional Covid-19 deaths, increasing deaths in the last 27 days of June to 322.

For the same period last month (May 1 to May 27) the ministry reported 271 Covid-19 deaths.

According to the ministry’s Covid-19 update yesterday, the 17 deceased patients were:

• seven elderly men with comorbidities

• two elderly women with comorbidities

• two middle-aged men with comorbidities

• one elderly man without comorbidities

This brings the number of Covid-19 related deaths since the pandemic started to 817 and deaths for the year so far to 690.

Last year, 127 people died from the virus.

The ministry also reported 129 additional positive cases of the virus yesterday, increasing total cases since the pandemic started to 32,198.

Trinidad currently has 7, 410 active cases of the virus while Tobago has 98.

Between June 1 and June 27, a total of 8, 289 people tested positive for Covid-19.

For the same period in May, there were 11, 163 cases.

Total cases for May stood at 13, 085.

There have been 25, 048 positive cases for 2021 thus far and 32, 198 since the start of the pandemic.

Tobago recorded two additional cases of the virus yesterday, increasing total cases on the island to 809.

No Covid-19 deaths were reported for Tobago yesterday. The Ministry reported that 62 more people were discharged from public health facilities yesterday and there were 136 recovered community cases, increasing total recoveries to 23, 873.It noted that 401 patients were hospitalised as follows:• Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility- 120• Caura Hospital- 57• Augustus Long Hospital- 49• St Ann’s Hospital- 10• Arima General Hospital- 59• New Point Fortin Hospital- 46• St James Medical Centre- 41• Scarborough Regional Hospital (Fort King George)- 19• Scarborough General Hospital (Signal Hill)- 0Of the positive patients at Couva Hospital, 18 are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 39 are in the high-dependency unit (HDU).There are no positive patients in the intensive care unit in Tobago.The Ministry said 6,827 Covid-positive people are currently in home isolation while 305 are in various State quarantine facilities.At step-down facilities, 151 patients are housed as follows: • Claxton Bay Correctional Facility- 0• The UWI Debe Campus- 41• UTT Valsayn- 20• Point Fortin Area Hospital- 32• Field Hospital in Port of Spain- 27• Field Hospital in Couva- 9• Port of Spain General Hospital- 0• Tacarigua Facility- 16• Tobago- 6

To date, 89,981 people have received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, 114, 068 have received the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine and 200 have received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The ministry said 71,426 people have been fully vaccinated.

Covid-19 cases for June so far:

June 1 12 deaths 405 cases

June 2 16 deaths 412 cases

June 3 14 deaths 546 cases

June 4 19 deaths 529 cases

June 5 8 deaths 391 cases

June 6 13 deaths 218 cases

June 7 12 deaths 389 cases

June 8 10 deaths 280 cases

June 9 17 deaths 454 cases

June 10 14 deaths 273 cases

June 11 14 deaths 300 cases

June 12 12 deaths 316 cases

June 13 14 deaths 301 cases

June 14 7 deaths 259 cases

June 15 9 deaths 327 cases

June 16 9 deaths 297 cases

June 17 4 deaths 350 cases

June 18 14 deaths 227 cases

June 19 19 deaths 330 cases

June 20 5 deaths 106 cases

June 21 10 deaths 148 cases

June 22 14 deaths 215 cases

June 23 7 deaths 225 cases

June 24 7 deaths 222 cases

June 25 16 deaths 346 cases

June 26 9 deaths 294 cases

June 27 17 deaths 129 cases

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BIG DAY FOR TOBAGO

BIG DAY FOR TOBAGO

The Report of the Joint Select Committee (JSC) on the two Tobago Bills—The Constitutional Amendment (Tobago Self-Government Bill) and the Tobago Island Bill—will be debated in the House of Representatives today and tomorrow.

It marks the culmination of a process that began in 2016 when the Forum of Political Parties (comprising all the political parties in Tobago) developed and sent proposals to the Cabinet for changes to the Constitution and the THA Act to give Tobago more autonomy.

Football freeco and the Commissioner's Cup

Football freeco and the Commissioner's Cup

Part II of an investigation into football scholarships in Trinidad and Tobago.

THE T&T Police Service (TTPS) approached State-owned National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) in 2019 seeking sponsorship to the tune of $1 million to offset costs associated with the Commissioner’s Cup.

The request was made during a presentation in early 2019 to the NLCB by Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, who was armed with an invoice dated May 27, 2019 submitted by the Football Factory Foundation (FFF) headed by then-national football coach Terry Fenwick.

+2
Tobago teen killed in land dispute

Tobago teen killed in land dispute

Tobago recorded its fifth murder for the year so far yesterday.

Jamal Sebro, 18, a former pupil of the Signal Hill Secondary School, was chopped to death by a male relative, who is in police custody.

The Express learnt the death stemmed from a land dispute.

The incident occurred shortly after 11 a.m. at Farmer’s Trace, Jageers Hill, Mason Hall. The murder was witnessed by the victim’s four siblings, ages 13, 15, nine-year-old twins and his mother.

Deadlier than May?

Deadlier than May?

With two more days to go before the end of June, this month is set to surpass May to become the deadliest month of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In May, 326 people succumbed to the virus.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported 17 additional Covid-19 deaths, increasing deaths in the last 27 days of June to 322.

Misery in D’Abadie

Misery in D’Abadie

A river of raw sewage runs through Recreation Ground Road in D’Abadie, where desperate community members, stuck at home because of the state of emergency and curfew, say they have also found themselves imprisoned by its disturbing scent for the past year.

T&T’s borders to reopen on July 17

T&T’s borders to reopen on July 17

Trinidad and Tobago’s borders will officially be reopened on July 17, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced yesterday.

From that day, T&T citi­zens who want to return home will be allowed to do so.

But there will be conditions attached, the Prime Minister said.

Those conditions will depend on whether or not the person has been fully vaccinated with a World Health Organisation-approved Covid-19 vaccine, said the Prime Minister.

He was speaking du­ring yesterday’s Ministry of Health media conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.

Recommended for you