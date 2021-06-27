Deadlier than May?

With two more days to go before the end of June, this month is set to surpass May to become the deadliest month of the Covid-19 pandemic.
In May, 326 people succumbed to the virus.
Yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported 17 additional Covid-19 deaths, increasing deaths in the last 27 days of June to 322.
For the same period last month (May 1 to May 27) the ministry reported 271 Covid-19 deaths.
According to the ministry’s Covid-19 update yesterday, the 17 deceased patients were:
• seven elderly men with comorbidities
• two elderly women with comorbidities
• two middle-aged men with comorbidities
• one elderly man without comorbidities
This brings the number of Covid-19 related deaths since the pandemic started to 817 and deaths for the year so far to 690.
Last year, 127 people died from the virus.
The ministry also reported 129 additional positive cases of the virus yesterday, increasing total cases since the pandemic started to 32,198.
Trinidad currently has 7, 410 active cases of the virus while Tobago has 98.
Between June 1 and June 27, a total of 8, 289 people tested positive for Covid-19.
For the same period in May, there were 11, 163 cases.
Total cases for May stood at 13, 085.
There have been 25, 048 positive cases for 2021 thus far and 32, 198 since the start of the pandemic.
Tobago recorded two additional cases of the virus yesterday, increasing total cases on the island to 809.
No Covid-19 deaths were reported for Tobago yesterday. The Ministry reported that 62 more people were discharged from public health facilities yesterday and there were 136 recovered community cases, increasing total recoveries to 23, 873.It noted that 401 patients were hospitalised as follows:• Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility- 120• Caura Hospital- 57• Augustus Long Hospital- 49• St Ann’s Hospital- 10• Arima General Hospital- 59• New Point Fortin Hospital- 46• St James Medical Centre- 41• Scarborough Regional Hospital (Fort King George)- 19• Scarborough General Hospital (Signal Hill)- 0Of the positive patients at Couva Hospital, 18 are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 39 are in the high-dependency unit (HDU).There are no positive patients in the intensive care unit in Tobago.The Ministry said 6,827 Covid-positive people are currently in home isolation while 305 are in various State quarantine facilities.At step-down facilities, 151 patients are housed as follows: • Claxton Bay Correctional Facility- 0• The UWI Debe Campus- 41• UTT Valsayn- 20• Point Fortin Area Hospital- 32• Field Hospital in Port of Spain- 27• Field Hospital in Couva- 9• Port of Spain General Hospital- 0• Tacarigua Facility- 16• Tobago- 6
To date, 89,981 people have received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, 114, 068 have received the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine and 200 have received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
The ministry said 71,426 people have been fully vaccinated.
Covid-19 cases for June so far:
June 1 12 deaths 405 cases
June 2 16 deaths 412 cases
June 3 14 deaths 546 cases
June 4 19 deaths 529 cases
June 5 8 deaths 391 cases
June 6 13 deaths 218 cases
June 7 12 deaths 389 cases
June 8 10 deaths 280 cases
June 9 17 deaths 454 cases
June 10 14 deaths 273 cases
June 11 14 deaths 300 cases
June 12 12 deaths 316 cases
June 13 14 deaths 301 cases
June 14 7 deaths 259 cases
June 15 9 deaths 327 cases
June 16 9 deaths 297 cases
June 17 4 deaths 350 cases
June 18 14 deaths 227 cases
June 19 19 deaths 330 cases
June 20 5 deaths 106 cases
June 21 10 deaths 148 cases
June 22 14 deaths 215 cases
June 23 7 deaths 225 cases
June 24 7 deaths 222 cases
June 25 16 deaths 346 cases
June 26 9 deaths 294 cases
June 27 17 deaths 129 cases