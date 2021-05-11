Deadliest day: 9 fatalities

Trinidad and Tobago has experienced the deadliest day yet with regard to Covid-19.
The Ministry of Health reported nine new deaths yesterday, taking the death toll from the virus to 224. It is the highest death toll in one day since the start of the pandemic in 2020.
The ministry said the latest deaths were three elderly males, three elderly females and one middle-age male, all with co-morbidities; in addition to one middle-age male and one middle-age female without co-morbidities.
This brings to 55 the number of deaths recorded in just the first 11 days of May, more than doubling April’s death toll of 27. Ninety-seven deaths have occurred for the year thus far, compared to 127 in 2020.
The ministry also reported 348 new cases of the virus, which takes the active case-load to 4,078.
For the month thus far, 2,978 new cases have been recorded, surpassing the number of cases recorded in all of last month. April had seen 2,798 new cases.
A total of 6,662 cases have been recorded since the beginning of this year.
The ministry said 32 persons were discharged from health facilities yesterday and another 87 people have been deemed to be recovered community cases.
This takes the number of recovered patients to 9,500.
In Tobago, six patients were discharged and 17 new cases were recorded yesterday, taking the total active cases on the island to 68.
The island has had a total of 282 confirmed cases of the virus and three deaths to date.
At this time, 3,370 Covid-positive people remain in home isolation, while 425 are in various State quarantine facilities.
Hospital occupancy is as follows:
* Caura Hospital — 78 patients
* Augustus Long Hospital — 41
* Arima General Hospital — 50
* Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George in Tobago — 27
* Scarborough General Hospital at Signal Hill, Tobago — 1
No Covid-19 patients are at the St Ann’s Hospital at this time.
Fifty-nine people are in step-down facilities. Seven are at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 32 at The University of the West Indies, Debe, 20 at the University of Trinidad and Tobago, Valsayn and 17 are in Tobago.
Hospital occupancy saw a slight increase with 335 people hospitalised yesterday compared to 330 on Monday.
Of this figure, 15 people are in the Intensive Care Unit and 48 are in the High Dependency Unit.
In total, 662 hospital beds are available in the parallel healthcare system, inclusive of step-down facilities.
At present, 375 beds are occupied, representing 56 per cent per cent of total bed space as follows:
Caura Hospital — 78 beds occupied out of 100
Couva Hospital — 138 out of 216
Arima Hospital — 50 of 72
Augustus Long Hospital — 41 of 48
St Ann’s Hospital — zeros beds occupied out of 10
Scarborough Regional and Scarborough General Hospitals — 28 beds occupied out of 106
UWI Debe — 20 beds of 50
UTT Valsayn — 20 beds of 20
Point Fortin — 0 beds occupied out of 40
Thirty ICU beds are available throughout the parallel healthcare system of which 15 are currently occupied. Of the 60 HDU beds available, 48 are occupied.
To date, this country has confirmed 13,802 cases from a total of 147,470 samples tested. The ministry advised that 60,487 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19, with 1,179 of those receiving both their first and 2nd shots.