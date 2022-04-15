DEADLY BLOWS

Crime Scene--use this one

A post mortem has confirmed that six-year-old Zakariah Charles died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries.

Investigators are now trying to determine how those injuries were inflicted.

Two of Zakariah’s relatives—a man and a woman—are in police custody, ­assisting with the investigation.

The Express was told that while this now classifies the death as a homicide, it has yet to be classed as murder, as enquiries are still ongoing.

Police said Zakariah was told by his parents around 7 p.m. on Tuesday to take a bath, at the family’s home along St Joseph Road, Port of Spain.

They claimed they heard a loud noise and, upon investigating, Zakariah was found unresponsive on the ground of the bathroom.

He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he died around 8.30 p.m.

The police were notified, and a team of officers led by Cpl Dennis and WPC Henry responded.

Meanwhile, parents and guardians are being urged to be careful about how they administer corporal punishment.

This was the message sent by Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) public information officer ASP Sheridon Hill while speaking on i95.5FM on Wednesday.

Hill was addressing the deaths of Alliyah Alexander, 15, and Zakariah Charles. Alliyah was also allegedly beaten to death and her father, David Alexander, has been charged with manslaughter.

“There is always a concern in the Police Service whenever incidents such as this happens, especially where there are deaths after reports where blunt force was administered, supposedly via corporal punishment.

“The two recent reports where those children unfortunately died, firstly the TTPS extends condolences to their loved ones, friends and families, of those children. We are advising parents and guardians, while they have the legal authority under the Children Act to administer corporal punishment, we are advising them not to utilise these method. We are saying yes, they can under the law, but we are strongly advising that they do not administer corporal punishment and to use alternative means,” Hill said.

This advice, he added, was being given because disciplining a child can easily escalate into abuse, even though this may not be the intent of the parents.

“Parents and guardians are the only two categories of persons under the law who can legally do so (administer corporal punishment). However, because of the fine line between lawful corporal punishment, assault, and more serious forms of violence against children, we are therefore advising persons to refrain from this form of punishment, and to utilise the broad spectrum of options and alternatives available to them,” Hill said.

