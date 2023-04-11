A STREET brawl between two local men and a group of Venezuelan men in Gasparillo over a smashed bottle of alcohol ended in the death of a Marabella man yesterday morning.
During the altercation, one of the local men who was driving a pick-up allegedly attempted to hit the group of five Venezuelans, but mistakenly hit his friend, Glen Sutton, who suffered fatal injuries.
Sutton, 30, of Marabella, was pronounced dead on arrival at the San Fernando General Hospital.
One of the Venezuelan men, identified by police as Evdormar Abrev, was also critically injured and was hospitalised.
The incident occurred around 6 a.m. a short distance from the Gasparillo Police Station on Bonne Aventure Road .
Sutton’s friend — a 26-year-old man who was the driver of the Mazda BT-40 pick-up — was detained by Gasparillo police and the vehicle was impounded.
Police said the suspect failed a breathalyser test administered at the police station.
When the Express visited the scene yesterday, residents who witnessed the fatal altercation said they were traumatised and they believed the incident and the man’s death could have been avoided if both parties had walked away.
The van also collided and damaged a metal gate at the residence of the Jagroop family, as well as struck a steamroller on the premises of CJ’s Rental and Repair Shop and a Nissan Tiida parked on their premises.
Lifelong resident Josanne Edmund said, “I am sick to my stomach having witnessed something like this. I do not know if this is road rage. But I heard the bacchanal started down the road and ended up here. This is crazy. This is something that could have been prevented. The men could have just jumped in their vehicle and gone their way instead of trying to retaliate. It did not have to come to this. Life has been taken away because of stupidity. This was scary and crazy.”
Another resident, Sharon Jagroop, said, “This should not happen. It is the alcohol that caused this. Instead of walking away, they wanted to fight.”
Chaotic scene
An employee of the One Ten Bar, who did not wish to be identified, told the Express that Sutton and the suspect were in the bar hours earlier, but the Venezuelan men were not in the bar.
However, when the bar closed, Sutton and his friend continued liming on the road near a barbecue shed.
The employee said, “All of them were outside of the bar on the road. I heard one of the Spanish men throw down a half bottle of Johnny Walker and it broke on the road. One of the Spanish guys slapped him (Sutton). The other guy (suspect) was in his van. The guy (Sutton) threw talk for one of the Spanish, and one of them hit him with a bottle in his (Sutton’s) face. The driver drove the van across to his partner and called him, but he did not want to come into the van. Then the fight started on the road.”
Resident Josanne Edmund said she was awakened when she heard a crashing sound because she thought her relative’s vehicle which was parked near the road was hit.
“But when I ran outside I saw the van hit my neighbour’s gate and I saw a big fight in the road. There were Spanish and local fellas. The van drove off and went up the road, while the other guy (Sutton) was scuffling with the Spanish men. The van drove up, turned at Razack Street and came back down. He drove on my side of the road, revving the engine. The Venezuelans were on the road, scampering and throwing bottles and stones. They even ripped off someone’s mailbox and pelt it,” said Edmund.
“The Spanish men grabbed onto the man (Sutton) and they fell on the road. The driver revved the van three times and he reversed at a speed. With that speed, he ran over a few of them, including his friend. The friend was bleeding from his head. The Venezuelans scampered off and went. The driver did not stop until he almost reached Razack Street again.
“When he stopped and saw his friend (Sutton) on the ground, the driver came out of the vehicle and tried to shake him. I screamed and I ran towards the gas station to tell them to call the police quickly. I have never witnessed something like this.
“One of the Venezuelans got hit, and with the shock, he got up and ran, then collapsed somewhere on the road,” she said.
Cops on time
Edmund said that Sutton regained consciousness briefly.
She recalled, “He (Sutton) jumped up and said he could not breathe. Two ambulances came in about 20 minutes and took him up. I called out to the man (suspect) and told him, ‘You did that’ and he said, ‘What you wanted me to do?’”
Edmund said the police officers came when they heard her screams.
“When they bounced my neighbour’s gate, my neighbour ran to call the police.
“Maybe if the police had come faster to the scene, that van incident could have been prevented. Only when I started to scream I saw the officers running down the steps of the police station to come across,” she said.
As Edward Jagroop and his son removed the damaged gate, he told the Express he believed the police responded to the incident in a timely manner.
“My son, Craig, got up first and went to the station and called the police. The police came out and reacted one time. I do not know if the police could have avoided this. But as far as I saw, the police were on time on the scene,” he said.
Officers of the Gasparillo Police Station are searching for the other Venezuelan men involved in the incident.