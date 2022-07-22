BEAUTIFUL, vibrant and hopeful, Michelle Samaroo was 23 years old when she went on a job hunt, only to end up brutally murdered.
Michelle left her home at Kelly Street, Carapo, on April 26, 2010, and travelled to a business place in Arouca where she applied to find a job aboard a cruise ship.
She had seen an advertisement in a daily newspaper and responded, anxious at the prospect of travelling to different countries and an opportunity for financial prosperity. The next time she was seen was on May 12, 2010 when her decomposing body was found in a forested area in Syrie Village in Lopinot. The body of the slim-built young woman was discovered with a cracked skull from head trauma.
In an interview on Tuesday, her sister Samantha Dowlat, 38, and her aunt, Mary Samaroo, 44, wept as they recalled her killing 12 years ago. They said Michelle’s mother, Geeta Bissoon, grieved until the day she died.
Dowlat said, “Michelle was my younger sister. I was 26 years old, and she was just 23 when this happened. It was hard seeing my mother cry every day until the day she died. She grieved a lot. The ordeal cannot erase from my mind when murder came to our doorstep.”
Twelve years after her death, and with no one arrested and charged for the murder, her aunt has numerous questions about why this happened to Michelle.
Samaroo said, “We are still seeking answers. Why did this happen? Who did this to her? Why was no one arrested and charged for her murder? Why did the police not do more in the case? Was this a situation of human trafficking?”
Samaroo recalled that there was an advertisment in the daily newspaper placed by a recruitment agency for jobs available on a cruise ship. Michelle became fascinated with the prospect of gaining employment on a cruise ship as another relative of hers had worked on one.
Samaroo said she accompanied Michelle to the office where the recruitment was advertised to ensure that it was legitimate. “I went with her on the first day to find out about the job application. We saw people there, working in the office. I also went on the second day with her when she went to pay $5,000 for the application. She got a receipt for the payment”, said Samaroo. They were told that the money was to cover expenses for a visa, medical examination, and processing fees for the paperwork for the job. Samaroo said she saw other people, mainly young women also applying for jobs.
Celebratory meal
Samaroo said Michelle was excited over the possibility of employment.
On April 23, 2010, Michelle got a phone call from someone who told her to go to the office the next Monday (April 26) to find out if she was successful in acquiring the job.
She said she did accompany Michelle that day because she did not expect it to take long, and stayed at home to cook a celebratory meal.
“I cooked dhal, rice and curry chicken, thinking we were going to celebrate when she returns with good news. But she never came back home,” she said.
Michelle left home around midday and two hours later when she did not call home or return there, her family got worried. Calls to her cellphone went unanswered, and by the evening, when there was no word from her, every member of the family was certain that Michelle was in danger. They went to the Arima Police Station, desperate for assistance but were met by an officer who said he suspected Michelle was a runaway.
“The police officer at Arima looked at me and told me that she went away with a man. The officer knew nothing about her, and that was the first conclusion that he jumped to. I came to the police for help, and that is what I was told. This is why up to today I do not like police officers and I do not trust them. After I gave him a piece of my mind then he took the report. I knew her. She was a good child. She was not looking for a boyfriend. She was looking for a job,” said Samaroo.
She said family members left the station disappointed with the police, adding that they had hoped the officers would have accompanied them to the office where Michelle had gone, but they did not.
“That night we went looking for her at the office. The police did not want to go with us to enter the building. So we went by ourselves, waiting and watching for her. While we were there, we saw a wagon driving out of the compound”, she said.
In the following days, relatives returned to the office looking out for Michelle and they met some young women who claimed they did not get back their $5,000 deposit. “I think the business was a disguise for human trafficking. But why kill her? Maybe she realised what was going on and created a scene,” said the aunt.
The family mounted searches for Michelle, and explored areas in Coalmine and Guanapo, where Samaroo said they did not “want to go in the day much more for the night”.
A few days after Michelle disappeared, police tracked her cellphone, located it, and detained the man who was found with it. He claimed that someone had sold it to him at a maxi-taxi hub. He was detained by police for a few days, and then released without charge. Samaroo said a businesswoman who ran the office was detained in connection with Michelle’s disappearance.
“The woman told the police that Michelle did not get through with the job. She said that Michelle got back her deposit of $5,000 and left the office. The police released her from custody days later. That was it,” she said.
Samaroo said the family followed every tip-off and message they received from the public that Michelle was seen which took them on “wild goose chases” at various places, mainly across Arima and Arouca. They also sought spiritual help on where Michelle might be.
“We went to a pundit in Sangre Grande who said he was seeing a white cloth and getting a very bad smell. We knew that was not a good sign. But nothing could prepare us for what was to come,” she said.
On the morning of May 12, 2010, a resident of Syrie Village was walking his dog when it picked up the scent of the decomposing body. It was clad only in underwear, and the head was bashed in.
Samaroo wept as she said, “A pundit from St Helena told me that Michelle did not see the blow coming. She would have tried to fight back but she was very tiny for her age. Why her? She went to better herself and ended up dead. On June 6 this year, she would have turned 35 years old.”
Anyone with information can send information to the TTPS app, or contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), or call the police emergency numbers at 555, 999, or 911.