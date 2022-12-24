DEADLY RENDEZVOUS

A rendezvous with a man who was not her boyfriend ended in tragedy for 18-year-old Jada Wilson.
The boyfriend of the teenager, who is presumed to have died by drowning until an autopsy determines otherwise, was at work when Wilson went to Tyrico Bay with a 31-year-old man not known to any of her relatives.
Police said Wilson and the Couva man visited the beach around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
The man later told officers that they both entered the water from the western side of the beach. He then left her bathing and walked out briefly.
He said when he went back into the water, he saw her disappearing below the waves.
He tried looking for her, in vain, and then contacted the Maracas Bay Police Station, he said.
Around 7.15 a.m. yesterday, Wilson’s body was recovered in rough waters off Maracas Bay, approximately 300 metres from where she was last spotted on Tuesday.
After the body was seen, a police officer from the Police Service’s Aviation Unit used a drone to pinpoint its location, following which her body was retrieved.
A close relative who spoke to the Express yesterday said it was their friends in Maracas Bay Village who kept their eye out for any sign of the missing teen and not the Hunters Search and Rescue Team as claimed in another report earlier.
Asked directly if he had any suspicions about her death, he replied that he did not have any at this time.
“I cannot put my finger on anybody. I cannot say that somebody did something and when the autopsy has been done the person is cleared,” he said.
“The family don’t know him and I don’t know him but things does happen in life, but it is not good to judge. We need to wait,” he said.
The relative said he will wait on the results of the autopsy before making any further statements.
He added that as far as he was concerned the police had interviewed the man she was with and if they felt his story checked out that would be okay with him - for now.
“The police spoke to this person for several hours and apparently they found him to be okay,” he said.
He added that he had been at the north coast beach since Wednesday and maintained a vigil but late at night he would go home.
He said he was there on Thursday into Thursday night but there was still no sign of Wilson.
He described her as “a beautiful person” loved by all.
He also thanked the police, the Coast Guard and their friends in Maracas Bay who first spotted the body.
He added that their friends even braved diving into the rough waters in their search for Wilson and that they did it from the decency of their hearts.
“We appreciated the help but they are not the kind of people who would look for fame out of this,” he said.
He said he knew that “on the third day” her body would have resurfaced.
After her body was found yesterday it was taken to the Port of Spain mortuary. A post-mortem is expected to be done sometime next week at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, to determine exactly how she died.
The relative thanked the police and the Coast Guard profusely for what he described as an “excellent job”.