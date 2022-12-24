DEADLY RENDEZVOUS

A rendezvous with a man who was not her boyfriend ended in tragedy for 18-year-old Jada Wilson.

The boyfriend of the teenager, who is presumed to have died by drowning until an autopsy determines otherwise, was at work when Wilson went to Tyrico Bay with a 31-year-old man not known to any of her relatives.

Police said Wilson and the Couva man visited the beach around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The man later told officers that they both entered the water from the western side of the beach. He then left her bathing and walked out briefly.