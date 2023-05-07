The country’s murder toll has raced to the 200 mark in 2023.
The deadly statistic is raising concerns for senior police officers, the Sunday Express was told.
As of last night, the number of homicides reported for the year so far stood at 211.
The number of murders recorded by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service stood at 204, as some cases have been referred for inquests to determine, or are unclassified.
The comparative toll for the same period last year was 192.
In 2022, there were 605 murders.
That is the highest number of murders recorded in one year in the country’s history.
Criminologist Darius Figuera told the Sunday Express he was alarmed by the murder statistics and while at a surface level it appeared as though this year’s murder toll could surpass the 2022 figure, all was not lost yet.
“What we are witnessing is wanton violence. I read the reports on the three men executed in Santa Cruz, and a similar incident in Penal... and I was shocked.
“To me, it’s showing us that we are moving towards a semi-state of anarchy. I’ve been looking at the tolls from the previous years to give me some indication of where it will lead this year. And what I’m seeing happening this year is that quite a few of the murders taking place are in areas outside of the core of gang lands or hotspot areas.
“And compounding this is that we are now seeing an increase in reports where multiple persons are being killed in one incident.
“So, even if there are less shooting incidents overall, at the end of the year, that is not something we can comfort ourselves on, because we are seeing more victims. And the type of weaponry being used are leading to more fatalities,” he said.
It seems that society has become very callous and violent, Figuera said. “Whatever order the criminal elements may have prescribed themselves to in the past, is no longer in effect.
“That indicates to me a series of factors at play which is alarming. Because there is no rhyme and reason. Just violence.
“So the police need to engage in hard policing, yes, but clearly there is something else at wrong in the core of young people in society that the State needs to address.
“Right now, it’s not about pumping money into the Police Service, but we have to deal with these young persons and find out what is leading to the root of this violence,” Figuera said.
This year, the 200-murder mark was reached faster than 2022.
That year, 200 murders were not recorded until May, and the year ended with 605 murders; in 2021, the 200-mark was reached in July and that year ended with 451 murders; in 2020, 200 murders were recorded in June, and that year ended with 402 murders; in 2019, the mark was crossed in May, and the year ended with 539 murders; and, in 2018, the 200-murder mark was also reached in May, and that year ended with 517 murders.
‘Still time to
curb the toll’
“So, while the 200-mark is a good indicator for us to see where we are headed, it’s not necessarily the be-all.
“There have been years where we’ve hit that mark early, like what has happened this year (2023), and things slowed down in the last two quarters, leading to lower murder tolls than the other years.
“But there have also been times where it was hit early, and you can see the murder toll for that year was very high. So, there is still time to curb the murder toll as it currently stands,” Figuera said.
Last year, criminologist Dr Randy Seepersad projected that the annual murder toll could climb to a whopping 710 by 2030 if action is not taken to treat with societal issues and other root causes of crime in the country.
The forecast, called the ARIMA Model, is based on trend analysis and computer model projections by Dr Seepersad, based on statistics acquired from the T&T Police Service (TTPS) Crime and Problem Analysis Branch (CAPA) for 1990 to 2019 to predict values up to 2030.
Dr Seepersad, coordinator of the Criminology Unit at The University of the West Indies, noted that in his research, he was able to utilise trend analysis and computer modelling to predict crime rates for this country, within margins of error, which showed that crime was on the increase.
The models gave values for various types of crime up to 2030.
This year, the ARIMA Model has a forecast of 601 murders for 2023.
The upper limits of this model indicate that this country could see up to 807 murders reported, with the lower limit indicating a figure of 395 murders.
Speaking with the Sunday Express psychologist Dr Varma Deyalsingh expressed concern over the “daily diet of serious violence”, adding that these influences could potentially affect the country’s social landscape.
Deyalsingh said children learn through what they observe and as they are more vulnerable to pornographic images, they could be influenced by violence and aggression towards women depicted in these materials.
“The aggression and violence towards women found in much of today’s popular pornography can teach boys and young men that it is socially acceptable, and even desirable, to behave aggressively towards and demean women,” he said.
Deyalsingh cited a ten-year research paper published in the Journal of the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry on the impact of media on children and adolescents.
The research showed that violent, gender-stereotyped and sexually explicit video content could skew a child’s world view, increasing violent tendencies and altering their “capacity for successful human relationships”.
“We have been listed in the past as a country with a high use of porn. We also have a challenge with domestic violence which has many causes, but treating a woman as your property to be used can be influenced by porn. The fact that children can access porn easily on the Internet is a challenge,” he said.
While measures should be put in place to restrict access to these materials, he said the causes of crime were multi-factorial and required tackling social issues such as poverty, unemployment, drug use, unsupervised youth and economic deprivation.
Other factors are low neighbourhood attachment, low social mobility, easy availability of handguns, academic failure (lack of education preventing social mobility), family conflict and the proliferation of gangs in Trinidad and Tobago.
He said that examples should be set to show that crime does not pay.
Through social learning theory, he said, some may see criminals who avoid justice and assume that this behaviour is acceptable.
“Youths see the power of the gang leader going unpunished due to lack of proper detection or a slow judicial system, lack of moral constraints due to poor parenting and lack of spirituality in the lives of persons,” he said.
Deosaran said while many typically observe the environmental circumstances that influence the nation’s youth, there is also an internal struggle of moral restraint in the face of temptation.
Frequent depictions of violence in the media could present these temptations to the observer, he said.
But in a democratic society which encourages freedom of expression, he said these influences could be difficult to control.
“The human mind is such that we produce moral restraint meaning the difference between right and wrong and we can resist temptation. People are operational in their minds...the challenge in a democratic society is it is difficult to stop those environmental influences, especially media and television and movies which are loaded with violence.
“Almost every single movie is a matter of fighting and killings. It is very attractive to young people,” Deosaran said. “So, the only pullback we could have is to inculcate in these children a sharpened sense of right and wrong. I think (National Security Minister Fitzgerald) Hinds is on the right track in terms of how to deal with it in terms of parenting, schooling and the Church.