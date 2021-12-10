Deal with it how it should be dealt with.
This is the advice former president of the Public Services Association (PSA) Jennifer Baptiste-Primus is giving to newly-appointed Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly Farley Augustine, as public calls mount for new THA Deputy Chief Secretary Watson Duke to step down as president of the PSA.
Baptiste-Primus described Duke’s decision to hold both positions as a “blatant violation” of the PSA constitution and the THA Act.
“Once Watson Duke has chosen to be the Deputy Chief Secretary of the THA he can no longer be the president of the PSA. He has already exercised that choice. The mere fact that he submitted himself to the (THA) swearing-in process is a clear indication that he has chosen that political path. However, he wants to have his cake and eat it too, as he has been doing over these years he has been in the PSA,” Baptiste-Primus said during an interview on i95.5 FM yesterday morning.
“This situation is absurd and Farley Chavez Augustine, that young man who has been blessed with the opportunity and he has a massive mandate in Tobago to lead for the next four years, I would give him some advice: this situation with Watson Duke, you ought not to expend your energies on an issue that ought not to have developed in the first place. Deal with it how it should be dealt with. Watson Duke has exercised a choice and the next step is that he must resign (from the PSA), end of story. Because if Farley goes to engage in any manipulation of the situation, then what he has promised to do, to govern with a high level of integrity, that will come into question,” Baptiste-Primus stressed.
She added: “I just hope for his own tenure that he does not allow Duke to pull him down that untenable rabbit hole that he is going down.”
PSA statement
In a statement on Tuesday, a day after Duke’s Progressive Democratic Patriots’s (PDP) 14-1 victory over the People’s National Movement in the THA election, the PSA announced its executive had unanimously decided Duke would continue to carry out his constitutional duties as PSA president but will no longer be receiving benefits and remunerations assigned to the position.
Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi has written to Augustine on the issue, stating it would be a breach of the THA Act if Duke remains as PSA president while serving as THA Deputy Chief Secretary.
According to the THA Act: “A Secretary or the Presiding Officer shall not engage in any trade, business, occupation or other undertaking for profit or remuneration other than serving as Secretary or Presiding Officer”.
Will Duke give up PSA perks?
Baptiste-Primus said the constitution of the PSA clearly states the position of president was a full-time one.
She noted that during her tenure as PSA president her workday started as early as 5.30 a.m. and ended as late as 10 p.m.
“With that position comes a remuneration package. That position requires the holder to be accessible to the membership in a full-time capacity. As a matter of fact, one of the allowances paid to the office of president is a duty allowance and that duty allowance is paid in recognition that the president is on 24-hour call to service the membership of the PSA,” she said.
“What Watson Duke said is that I am going to give up all the monies that are paid to me, the salary as president, the travelling allowance, the duty allowance and I understand a house allowance. And that’s another thing, Watson Duke lives as president at Woodbrook Number One (One Woodbrook Place), so does he continue to keep (One Woodbrook Place)? He has a Mercedes Benz, so does he continue to keep that?” she questioned.
Baptiste-Primus added: “What he is doing is a blatant violation of the constitution. In any event, for such a situation to exist, the constitution of the PSA must be amended. Watson Duke does not have any authority to say he is going to give up the money and salary but he is going to remain as president.”
Yes men and women
Baptiste-Primus also pointed out the head of the PSA represents a membership that comprises people of various religious and political persuasions. “And therefore, you cannot display that kind of preference for any political party. And when I read the statement, under the hand of the first vice-president of the PSA, I shuddered because there was open recrimination of the PNM….”
She said Duke was well aware that he had to choose between the PSA and THA positions.
“My understanding is that last week Friday, Watson Duke called an executive meeting of the PSA and he told them that the PDP will win the elections on Monday and, therefore, I am going to submit my written resignation on Tuesday (December) 7th,” she said.
“My further understanding is that on Tuesday 7th, instead of submitting a resignation letter, he called an executive meeting and stated he will give up his remuneration but he will continue to be president, and all his men and women around him said yay, yay, yay. So Watson Duke is well aware that this situation requires him to resign, but he is not prepared to do the right thing,” Baptiste-Primus stated.
“And I am calling on all public officers, particularly those who love the PSA and want to see the return of democracy to the PSA, to not allow Watson Duke to get away with this. It is wrong, it is illegal and even if you have to approach the court of the land, I am quite sure the court is going to rule in your favour,” she said,
Duke is said to be ill and did not respond to calls or messages from the Express yesterday.