AT 48, Sarita Rampersad, a photographer, had not yet had a mammogram and, as for her general health, she hadn’t visited a doctor in years.
Rampersad’s story is no different from the countless women in Trinidad and Tobago who will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year.
In October, while T&T was getting ready to join the rest of the world in observing Cancer Awareness Month, Rampersad was awaiting the results of her screening tests and biopsy to determine whether she had cancer.
Rampersad was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer last month, after she decided to visit her doctor when a bump under her arm became painful and worrisome.
As Rampersad prepares for the unknown world of chemotherapy, she acknowledges her own neglect of her health and feels a new sense of responsibility to share her personal experience with the hope of encouraging other women to get their screening tests.
“I have always been a carefree person. I figured if something wasn’t wrong then I’m good, no need to go to the doctor. I had never been to the doctor. In September I felt tenderness under my left arm. It was swollen and I felt like I had pulled a muscle. It was a nagging pain and for the first time in my life I was worried that something was wrong,” she said on Saturday.
“I made an appointment to see Dr Sabga about two weeks after noticing the lump. She put me on antibiotics but she also gave me a referral for an ultrasound and a mammogram, which she said I could do after the antibiotics treatment was done.
“But when I left Dr Sabga’s office, something didn’t feel right. It was on my mind and my gut and my mind was telling me something was wrong. I decided that I wasn’t going to wait the two weeks to complete the antibiotics treatment so I called the radiation place and asked them for their earliest appointment.
“They said the earliest was in October, but I couldn’t wait. The next morning they called and said they would see me right away, so I got the ultrasound done and the doctor was not happy with it. He told me I needed to get a mammogram done. Of course, at that point I knew it wasn’t good. In my mind I knew I had cancer. I went for the mammogram and waited a week before I got the phone call to see my doctor and collect my report.
“My doctor told me that he was highly suspicious that I had cancer. But the thing is, I was already mentally prepared for the terrible news. I wasn’t thinking negative, but at the same time I wanted to be prepared for any terrible news. So the doctor recommended a breast MRI and I got that done.
“Once things started to move I wanted to get everything done as soon as possible so I expedited all the tests. I did a full body CT scan on October 8 and on October 9 I did a biopsy. The reading on my brain was not normal so they did an MRI on my brain to rule out spread.
“Thank God it didn’t spread to my brain. I think that being prepared helped me to deal with the news that I had an aggressive and fast-growing cancer at stage three.”
In her family
Rampersad, who is single and has no children, said breast cancer may run in her family.
“My diagnosis could be hereditary because I do have aunts on both sides that had cancer, but it could also be because of my lifestyle. I ate junk all the time. I don’t smoke but I drink occasionally. I wish I used to screen regularly and I wish I had taken better care of myself,” she said.
Rampersad, who has opted to do a double mastectomy, will begin cancer treatment this month, and 18 to 20 doses of cancer drug Perjeta will cost her about $500,000.
Her family and friends have been a great source of support during her diagnosis and have since initiated a series of fund-raisers for her treatment.
“I immediately changed my diet and cut out dairy and I have stopped eating junk. I upped my intake of fruit and vegetables and I eat a lot of fish and seafood. My aim is to make my body stronger to prepare my body for treatment.
“The drugs are extremely expensive. I have family and friends who, from the start, have pledged to help. They set up a GoFundMe (account). In Trinidad they set up a bank account which they are administering. I am a photographer and I am selling prints to make money.
“Being sick costs money. I had no idea how bad it was and this was like literally life or death, it’s not optional. I just need to figure out a way to make it happen,” she said.
Alternative medicine
Rampersad is not opposed to alternative treatment.
“I am aware of alternative medicine and there are alternative treatments that I would try, so I’m not opposed to it but at no point do I want to interfere with science. I am trusting science.
“So far the cancer hasn’t spread. I feel healthy, I feel great. Ironically, I would never know anything was wrong because of the way I currently feel. I am now more aware of the lump under my arm but, other than that, I feel great. It hasn’t kept me back. I don’t know how things will change when I start chemo but I know it would be different.”
Optimistic
Rampersad has been candid about her diagnosis on her Facebook page, Sarita Says ForkCancer.
“I am not preparing for death. I am basically optimistic. My diagnosis has helped me to make some drastic and necessary change to my general health and I know where I stand now.”
Contributions towards Rampersad’s cancer treatment can be made at Royal Bank account number 11000-000-436-0651.