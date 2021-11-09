Dealing with the backlog

Chief Justice Ivor Archie intends to implement a separate court to deal specifically with matters of a sexual nature over the course of the next year.
Currently there is a backlog of such cases within the criminal justice system, and the chief justice believes these matters should be heard and determined with dispatch.
During his virtual address yesterday to commemorate the opening of the new law term of the Supreme Court, Archie said the backlog of such matters have not gone unnoticed by him.
One of the reasons for deciding to fast-track cases of a sexual nature was the potential and compounded negative effects that delay, combined with the standard processes and procedures, would have on victims, he said.
“We intend to bring a Sexual Offences Court into operation. We will not be neglecting the general backlog in civil and criminal matters, and separate committees are being convened for each division,” he said.
While the chief justice did not state specifically how many sexual offences matters were currently pending before the courts, judicial sources said such cases amounted to “hundreds before both the Magistrates’ and High Court”.
Archie also spoke of the recent announcement by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi that from January, preliminary enquiries would be eliminated.
Should this come to fruition, there will no longer be the need for a magistrate to hear evidence and determine whether it is sufficient for a person accused of a sexual offence to stand trial at the High Court.
Instead, it will fall into the category of cases that will proceed directly to the High Court for either a jury or judge-alone trial.
Retooling the process
“The numbers won’t be less, but it is a fantastic opportunity to retool our process with an open mind. Now that we have more experience and data concerning judge-alone trials, the time is right for further discussion about making that a more robust, perhaps even the default option without eliminating choice as appropriate,” said the chief justice.
At last year’s opening, Archie had criticised the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) over the filing of just 12 indictments at the High Court within the previous year.
He stated then that if such low filings were to continue, it would lead to a potential collapse of the criminal justice system.
In this year’s address, the Chief Justice said he was “pleased to see” those numbers had been increased. He said he was looking forward to working closely with the DPP’s Office as well as the public and private defence bar to achieve a smooth transition into a judicial system where there was no longer a need for preliminary enquiries.