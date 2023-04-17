Dear Caricom, let’s do this

Caricom leaders have the opportunity today to surprise its population of roughly 19 million by turning its two-day talk shop on “Violence as a Public Health Issue” into a co-ordinated programme of meaningful action against crime.
With over 40 speakers on the programme, talk will be the action following the opening of the regional symposium in Port of Spain today. But it must not stop there. To do so would be to harden and further entrench the often justifiable cynicism that already makes it so difficult to rally our people to action. With the waves of crime crashing through our islands and threatening to overwhelm our societies and economies, no group of prime ministers alone can hold those forces at bay. They need to get the people on board and to do this, the talk shop must be translated into a programme of short, medium and long-term action.
Frankly, the agenda’s catch-all composition makes it difficult to discern exactly where this conference is heading but between today and tomorrow it must find its way to targeted and innovative outcomes.
Visiting leaders should be warned that in T&T, a regional symposium as a response to record murders and other crimes is an obvious target for cynicism. So don’t take it too personally. If the T&T Government hopes to convince the population that this two-day talk shop is important for informing its own response to the epidemic of crime, then the outcomes must be programmed into short, medium and long-term action. Data, analysis and understanding are critical to developing informed policy but without action they are merely academic. As the initiator and host of this initiative, Dr Keith Rowley, in particular, needs to be clear about where he intends for this symposium to lead and how he sees it feeding into an urgent and phased anti-crime programme.
Most of Caricom’s 15 leaders are on the programme with a notable absentee being the president of Haiti where the population is literally being held hostage by violent gangs. As the most extreme case of violence and crime in the Caribbean, one would have expected the situation in Haiti to feature prominently.
From the T&T perspective, it would also have been interesting to hear from the Community Recovery Committee which was established by Prime Minister Dr Rowley in July 2020 amidst fiery protests across East Port of Spain a few weeks before the last general election. Chaired by social pathology/ mental health consultant Anthony Watkins, this committee was mandated to find working solutions to chronic problems in urban and semi-urban communities. Neither the report nor its recommendations have ever been released although members of the government claim that several of its proposals have been adopted.
As with so many events done in the name of Caricom, today’s crime symposium is another top-down exercise that lacks any real sense of people participation. Maybe the problem is a lack of imagination in designing events that electrify discussion and captivate the attention of the region’s populations. After all, crime is a burning issue that affects every aspect of our lives to the point of life and death. And yet, it would be surprising if the average Caricom citizen is even aware of this momentous event.
Against this background, the onus is therefore on making this investment of time and expertise count. This symposium cannot be an end itself but the beginning of an action.
The region’s social and economic viability depends on our capacity to transform the conditions that perpetuate the historic culture of violence while keep emerging threats and their deadly forces at bay. Come on leaders, let’s do this.
