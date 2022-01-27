THE body found on a beach in Arnos Vale, Tobago, yesterday afternoon has been identified as that of missing model, actress and singer Vanna Girod.
Her brother, Dillon Girod, who was leading the search for his sister since Tuesday, confirmed her death.
Her body was recovered around 10 a.m.
Girod’s father, James Girod, was also at the scene.
“The body was confirmed to be my sister. My father and I identified her. She was found floating in the ocean, not far from where she was staying with our aunt,” said Dillon Girod.
Girod, 30, travelled to Tobago on Saturday where she was staying with her aunt, tourism consultant Dr Auliana Poon, and uncle at Villa Being in Arnos Vale.
She was last seen on the property at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
Her clothing, a green track pants with matching sweater, was found folded along a trail leading to the beach.
A missing person report was filed on Tuesday.
Relatives then began searching the area for the woman described as “fun, loving and always happy”.
Superintendent of Police Tobago Rodhil Kirk said relatives reported Girod missing on Tuesday at the Shirvan Road Police Station.
“We conducted a search in the Arnos Vale area, a few persons were willing to assist so they took a vessel, a fishing vessel and went out in the waters, just about 300 metres offshore they saw a body floating. It was not confirmed until the body was brought ashore that relatives identified the missing woman,” Kirk said while speaking to the Express at the Arnos Vale beach.
He said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of Girod’s death.
“Yes, as with all cases of that nature, an autopsy would be performed. Of course, there were some abrasions on the skin but we can’t say, you know persons found in the sea, (abrasions) are something not unusual but an autopsy is to be done to give us a confirmed cause of death,” Kirk said. “From what I was told she went for a walk Tuesday morning but the information is she went for a walk alone.”
‘My sister was dealing with mental distress’
Dillon Girod said his sister went into a state of depression after their grandmother died last month.
She lived with her grandparents in Maraval, he said.
He told the Express, “My sister was dealing with mental distress after our grandmother died last month. She came to my aunt’s villa in Tobago to spend time with my aunt and uncle. But my aunt called and asked that we come for her because she had a mental outburst and became violent. This has never happened before. We saw her on Tuesday morning and we were on the property but somehow she left without being seen. Since then we have not seen her.”
The brother said Girod had minor outbursts in the past but was not diagnosed with mental health issues.
“She was never violent. She lives with my grandparents in Maraval. She does not work but she was not ill. She was not on any medication,” he said.
Dillon Girod and other relatives travelled to Tobago to search for his sister.
There was an outpouring of grief on social media as friends and relatives shared fond memories of Girod.
Girod started modelling at age 15 and appeared in ads for apparel and food distribution companies.
She also landed roles in several local film productions including Between Friends (2012) and Moko Jumbie (2017).
—additional reporting by Elizabeth Williams
|If you need emotional support or know of someone who is thinking about suicide, you can call:
Lifeline Trinidad and Tobago
Alive (Suicide Hotline)
National Family Services Division- 794-7483 or