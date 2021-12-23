Death by suicide or murder?

THIS Christmas, spare a thought for the mother and family of Maria Kathleen Smith, who was just getting her feet wet in the world when she was found dead under strange circumstances two months ago.
Police investigators have said the evidence suggests Maria, 25, died by suicide.
Her mother, Rosanna Smith, however, believes her daughter—her only child—was a murder victim.
“I believe she had plans for that weekend, but she was lured somewhere and was ambushed,” said Smith.
Maria’s body was discovered on October 17 in her Kia Rio hatchback near Three Pools in Blanchisseusse, two days after she went missing on October 15.
Her body, already decomposing, was found in the front passenger seat.
There was a hose almost ten feet long connected from the exhaust pipe to the rear right window, and a 12-pound weighted ball on the gas pedal.
Pieces of clothing which belonged to Maria and her mother covered the windows of the car.
At the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, an autopsy done on October 22 by a pathologist ruled the death was inconclusive.
Liquid samples for toxicology testing were taken from Maria’s body. The results of this remain outstanding because of a backlog at the forensic centre.
In a phone interview on Wednesday, which was the first time she spoke to the media about her daughter’s death, Smith explained why she believes foul play was involved in her daughter’s passing.
The mother spoke about the scene where her daughter’s body was found, and about her enquiries, in an attempt to make sense of it.
Smith said the contents of the vehicle were released to her from the TTPS’ Special Evidence Recovery Unit two weeks ago.
In her mission to get more information on the fate her daughter suffered, Smith had a second autopsy done on October 24 by Prof Hubert Daisley at the funeral home which handled the funeral arrangements.
Smith said a preliminary report given to her from Daisley pointed to findings on Maria’s body.
“I have requested a copy of the pathology report from the Forensic Science Centre, but I have been told that to get that I need to apply through the Freedom of Information Act. I want to compare both reports. I told the police it is not that I am saying it is not suicide, but observations show otherwise,” she said.
“I believe more than one person would have to be at that scene to set up everything. I had a two-hour conversation about my findings and what I believe happened. The superintendent said he did not doubt me, but the problem was getting the evidence,” she said.
One of the items in Maria’s car was the bill for the hose from a store at St James.
It showed the hose was purchased at 12.48 p.m. on the date her daughter went missing.
At the store, it was explained to her that that type of hose is something specific that a man would most likely purchase because of its weight and length.
Also, that hose would have been placed in a plastic bag, but that bag was nowhere at the scene, said Smith.
“I drove from that store and checked all the street cameras. I told the officer there are this many cameras on the route, and asked for someone to check the footage to see who was driving the vehicle on the date that the receipt showed. If it showed more than one person was in the vehicle then it would be something to investigate. But I was told the TTPS keeps footage only for one month,” she said.
No urgency
The mother was also told the TTPS’ Cyber Crime Unit was checking the call history on Maria’s cellphone for evidence, since it was found in the vehicle.
“The last time I spoke to an officer about it, it did not sound like it was a matter of urgency. I was told they are still awaiting that information. I realise to get anything done in this country, it is all about who you know,” lamented the mother.
Smith spoke of her findings after three visits to the area where her daughter’s body was found in her vehicle.
“We are spiritual people, Roman Catholics, and there was a spooky feel to the area, so I know that Maria would not have liked there. She always drove with her window down, so people in the village would have noticed if she was driving her car. I asked around and was told another vehicle accompanied my daughter’s vehicle. But the people got tight-lipped after, and did not give more information.
“I also went to a business place on the route, asking if they have camera footage. They told me that I was not the only person who had asked about camera footage. And without me asking them which time or date, they told me that camera was not working then. I know the police did not ask for the footage. So, who went asking about camera footage? I would like to know,” she said.
Smith was 22 years old when Maria was born on November 2, 1995.
Maria was always a “bookworm”, her mother said, and was the pride of her parents all through her school life, and even more so when she graduated from The University of the West Indies with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical and process engineering.
Maria had a love for mathematics and she tutored secondary level pupils in additional and pure mathematics up to the week she died.
“She was naive to men and danger, but the hardest equation was no challenge for her. She would work it out for her students and was passionate about teaching them,” said the mother.
Smith said her bond with her daughter was noticeable by all.
Horrific accident
Their relationship only grew as Smith nursed her daughter back to health after Maria broke both her femurs (thigh bones) in a car crash in July 2017.
“After she recovered from that horrific accident, I put a curfew on her. She stuck to it until she started to lime with co-workers. I was concerned because she would drive alone. I was afraid of another accident, and it was a risk as a young woman returning home in the early hours.
“We had it out one night, and she said she wanted to move out. The next morning, I told her she had my full support, and I would help her to move and decorate, and take one of the dogs with her. She hugged me and said she did not want to move anymore—she just wanted me to trust and respect her as an adult,” the mother said.
Maria worked in an administrative department of the Ministry of Energy in Port of Spain and drove to work in that vehicle.
Smith said in the previous ten months before her daughter’s death, she had gotten involved in two relationships with men whom her mother said were wrong for her.
Maria met the first man at a get-together last Christmas.
This 40-year-old man was unfaithful to her and, after weeks of confrontations about the betrayal, Maria prised herself away from the relationship.
However, the man’s emotional disloyalty impacted her more than she was revealing to her mother and loved ones.
“Only three days ago, I stumbled upon a 15-minute phone conversation from June which she has recorded, in which he said derogatory things to her. He wanted her to meet with him, but she declined,” the mother said.
By September, Maria had formed a close relationship with another man, which her mother had believed was platonic.
The man was a distant relative and Maria disguised their relationship as spending time with someone whom she viewed as a big brother.
“It was only after she died that we found out that it was more than just two of them spending time together. However, the man was in an intimate relationship with another woman, who found out about the affair and had nasty confrontations with Maria.
One day at work Maria seemed emotionally and mentally distraught, and cried almost uncontrollably.
She was referred to a psychologist with the employee assistance programme, and engaged in therapy sessions in October, weeks before she died.
Suffocating pains
Smith said on the afternoon Maria went missing, she felt sharp and almost suffocating pains in her abdomen, which she believes was an ethereal connection to her daughter’s untimely passing.
The next day, with Maria still missing, there was a prayer vigil at her house, and Smith said she bawled almost uncontrollably.
A co-worker of Maria’s brought to the family’s attention a strange bag in which there were three letters addressed to Smith, her father and her workplace.
Smith said she questioned the contents and format in which the letter was written and handed it over to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit.
“Everything was placed in the hands of the police. Time is passing by, but I do not think they are looking further into it,” she said.
“It is important to me to get closure. She was my everything. It was she and I against the rest of world. Nobody else mattered. Everything I did was for my child. I was so proud of her, and I would often tell her how much I loved her. I knew she felt my love. I was strict because I wanted her to grow in the right way, and she knew that. I know the monsters out there. The world is cruel, and she was too sweet and innocent. She was always ready to forgive, to love. Unfortunately, she was fooled because of her need for companionship,” said the mother.
Anyone with information on this case can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), 555, 999; or send information to the TTPS app.