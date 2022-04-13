Death of Alliyah...Father charged

BAIL in the sum of $.4 million has been granted to David Alexander, the father of Alliyah Alexander, who was charged with unlawfully killing her at his Claxton Bay home earlier this month.
Alexander, 36, a corporal in the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment, was charged with manslaughter yesterday morning by homicide officers, following advice received from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Joan Honore-Paul.
He had been in police custody since April 7, two days after his 15-year-old daughter’s death.
Yesterday afternoon, Alexander, who was represented by attorney Arden Williams, appeared virtually before Magistrate Alexander Prince at Couva Magistrates’ Court and was not called upon to plead as the charge was laid indictably.
As conditions of his bail, which has to be approved by the Registrar, Alexander was also ordered to report to St Margaret’s Police Station every Wednesday between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. He was further ordered to surrender his passport to the Registrar. Until the passport is surrendered, his bail will not be approved.
On the day of the incident, the girl, who lived at Crown Trace, Enterprise, Chaguanas, was allegedly being disciplined by her father at his Rig Road, Claxton Bay, home, after which she was found unresponsive.
She was rushed to the Couva Health Facility but was later pronounced dead. An autopsy concluded she died from multiple blunt force injuries.
The corporal was arrested and charged by PC Ramnarine of the Region III Homicide Bureau of Investigations while the investigation was supervised by Supt Dhilpaul and Insp Maharaj, also of the Homicide Bureau Region III.
The matter was transferred to the First Court and adjourned to May 10.