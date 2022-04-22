Death of six-year-old Zackariah: Two charged

A 31-year-old woman and her husband have been charged with manslaughter following the death of six-year-old Zackariah Charles.
Zackariah was the son of Rnella Charles.
Charles and Stephon Brizan, of Old St Joseph Road, East Dry River, were both charged with the offence on Wednesday following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC.
The charges were laid by WPC Morgan-Job of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region One.
Charles and Brizan are expected to appear before the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court today to answer to the charges.
According to a police report, on April 12, Zackariah was brought in to the Port of Spain General Hospital by relatives in an unresponsive state. It was reported that he slipped and fell while running to get a towel following his bath that night.
However, he died while undergoing treatment.
A post-mortem later confirmed that he had suffered multiple blunt force injuries about his body prior to his death.
The couple was subsequently detained in connection with the incident.
The investigation was supervised by Inspectors Lynch and Jones and Legal Officer, Insp Mongroo of HBI Region One, with assistance from officers of the Port of Spain Division.