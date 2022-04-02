Death sentence for shooting

gavel_____use

port of spain

A LAVENTILLE man has been sentenced to death after he was found guilty yesterday of shooting another man to death in 2009.

The sentence was imposed by Justice Gail Gonzales on Kevon “BiBi” Leigh, following a virtual judge-only trial.

The trial began in February.

Leigh was charged with murdering Marlon Ken Hewitt, a security guard, of Wharton Street, Laventille, on the morning of May 2, 2009, as he was walking along the Eastern Main Road, close to Success Laventille Secondary School.

While doing so around 7.15 a.m., a gunman approached him and opened fire, killing him on the spot.

In delivering the verdict, the judge said she did not believe the testimonies of two of the State’s main witnesses, who were both deemed hostile at the trial.

Those two witnesses, who were 16 and 18 years old at the time, said the statements they had given to the police identifying Leigh as the killer were untrue.

They insisted they did not witness the crime, but were beaten by police and forced to identify Leigh as the one who committed the crime.

The judge said she found the evidence to be unbelievable and was of the view that the statements given to the investigators were correct.

Leigh’s defence was one of alibi, but the judge did not uphold this.

Attorneys Delicia Helwig-Robertson and Chimere Wadi appeared for Leigh while the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was represented by Indira Chinebas.

Covid claims 4 more

FOUR additional Covid-­19-related deaths were reported by the Ministry of Health yesterday.

The fatalities reported in the ministry’s daily clinical update were recorded for the previous 24 hours, and raised Trinidad and Tobago’s pandemic death toll to 3,754 people.

DUKE WINS ROUND ONE

THE High Court has ruled in favour of Deputy Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Watson Duke after finding he was not properly joined as a defendant in an interpretation summons filed by the Office of the Attorney General last December.

That summons was brought by former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi when Duke did not immediately step down as president of the Public Services Association (PSA) and a member of the Registration, Recognition and Certification Board (RRCB) after being appointed as deputy chief secretary.

Ministry worker on land-fraud charges

JUST a week after an employee of the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries was charged with forgery, another employee has been charged with misbehaviour in public office.

The latest employee to be charged is Mahendardath Jaikaran, a 51-year-old land enforcement officer. He was expected to appear before an Arima magistrate yesterday on two charges.

Man killed for pension $$

A retired San Fernando businessman who went to the bank to cash his pension cheque yesterday morning was discovered dead in the yard of his home hours later.

Kelvin Chan, a man in his 60s who lived at the corner of Leotaud and Cipero streets, was found with wounds to the head and face.

The discovery of the body was made by Chan’s friend, who went to check on him around 12.45 p.m.

