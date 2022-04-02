Death sentence for shooting

port of spain
A LAVENTILLE man has been sentenced to death after he was found guilty yesterday of shooting another man to death in 2009.
The sentence was imposed by Justice Gail Gonzales on Kevon “BiBi” Leigh, following a virtual judge-only trial.
The trial began in February.
Leigh was charged with murdering Marlon Ken Hewitt, a security guard, of Wharton Street, Laventille, on the morning of May 2, 2009, as he was walking along the Eastern Main Road, close to Success Laventille Secondary School.
While doing so around 7.15 a.m., a gunman approached him and opened fire, killing him on the spot.
In delivering the verdict, the judge said she did not believe the testimonies of two of the State’s main witnesses, who were both deemed hostile at the trial.
Those two witnesses, who were 16 and 18 years old at the time, said the statements they had given to the police identifying Leigh as the killer were untrue.
They insisted they did not witness the crime, but were beaten by police and forced to identify Leigh as the one who committed the crime.
The judge said she found the evidence to be unbelievable and was of the view that the statements given to the investigators were correct.
Leigh’s defence was one of alibi, but the judge did not uphold this.
Attorneys Delicia Helwig-Robertson and Chimere Wadi appeared for Leigh while the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was represented by Indira Chinebas.