A woman police constable(WPC), who witnessed a murder in Oropune Gardens last year, has been threatened.
The 37-year-old officer, who is attached to the San Juan Police Station, received the death threat at about 5.11p.m. Monday at her Piarco home.
The WPC told investigators the caller told her, “your life is at risk, and gunmen can enter your house at any given time”.
The caller also told the woman who was responsible for the arrangement, before hanging up.
The woman, fearful for her life, made a report to the Arouca Police Station.
The matter is currently under investigation.