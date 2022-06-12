In San Juan/Barataria, people are so deathly afraid of crime that they barely make eye contact with one another on the streets, so focused are they on finishing their business and escaping to their homes.
Why is this so?
When the Sunday Express stopped persons in the area to enquire last week, some attributed it to the rising crime rates, while others said the spirit of community and friendliness that citizens of this country are known globally for having has receded.
“Boy, outside is just too hot and too expensive. The cost of living has shot up, making people reconsider any casual trips to eye-shop or get non-essential things.
“And then on top of that, you have to worry about crime. You have to worry about people robbing you in broad daylight. And then worse yet, you have to worry about if people will shoot you for your own things.
“So, when you see people on the road here, they are focused on their business. For the most part, people just want to get what they came out of their house to do, done, and go home because there are too many things that can go wrong,” Jeremy Lalla said.
Fisherman Shane Figaro said crime was a major issue, but he felt the deeper issue was a cultural shift.
“To me, people simply don’t look out for one another the way they used to. Back in the day, everyone knew each other in the neighbourhood. You would always hear a ‘good morning neigba’ to start your day. Now, people living in townhouses and apartments, but don’t even speak to, or know, the people on the other side of their wall.
“We are losing that sense of togetherness, that thing that made us distinctively ‘Trini’ and that isolation from one another, it is seeping in our daily interactions with each other on the roads.
“So, people just go about their business and go home. And to me, it is having a direct impact on crime, because now criminals feel like they can get away with anything, because they know the community not united,” Figaro said.
More police patrols needed
Given the spiralling crime rate, the San Juan Business Association (SJBA) is calling on the Police Service to increase patrols in the community, as they lamented that crime has “significantly increased” this year.
“The country is currently coming out of a period of economic stagnation as a result of Covid-19 and the lockdowns needed to fight it, and the San Juan business community is in a similar position.
“However, we face the added burden of increased crime rates. And it is worse than what the police believe because we have business owners and even some citizens who simply do not report to the police because they have this belief that nothing will come out of it,” said Abrahim Ali, Secretary of the SJBA.
To combat this, he believes police need to increase their presence in the communities with more foot and mobile patrols. However, he also noted that police needed to update their training, with respect to how they interact with members of the public.
“The fact is the police cannot do their job on their own. They need that partnership with the public to provide them with information so they can act. But that partnership is currently lacking.
“You see police taking heavy-handed approaches at times in their interactions with citizens, and while it may not be all officers—because I know a few who are simply exemplary individuals—there is a saying that a few bad apples ruin the bunch.
“So, they need to work on those who have that attitude of entitlement, and work on that community approach. Because it is only when the public trusts them, that we can make real efforts.
“Till that trust is established, the only other recommendation I can make is to increase patrols throughout the entire East-West Corridor. Once people see the police presence, criminal elements will hopefully be less inclined to act.
“Because as it stands, crime is preventing people from coming out and shopping and conducting their regular business. Because when they leave their house, there is an underlying knowledge that you are running the risk of possibly being robbed, or even being shot or seriously harmed even though you are not involved in any criminal activities. So there needs to be a higher police presence,” Ali said.