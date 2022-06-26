Deaths from Covid-19 hit 4,000

coronavirus____use

Trinidad and Tobago’s Covid-19 death toll now stands at 4,000. Three more people died from the virus within the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health’s clinical update yesterday, the deceased patients were one elderly man and two elderly women with multiple comorbidities.

A total of 83 people have died from the virus thus far this month.

The ministry also reported 106 new Covid-19 cases, increasing new cases this month to 5,098 and total cases since the onset of the pandemic to 166,682.

Tobago recorded 16 new cases yesterday.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in T&T now stands at 6,874.

The ministry said 107 positive patients are currently hospitalised, and 6,774 are in home self-isolation.

Of the 32 positive patients at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, two are in the intensive care unit and two are in the high-dependency unit.

To date, 713,763 people, or 51 per cent of the population, have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19; and 686,237 are either partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.

