Debate in Parliament over report of abuse in homes...

Princes Town MP Barry Padarath yesterday accused the Government of “criminal negligence” in its treatment of the nation’s children in State care.
Speaking on his motion calling for the House to reprimand the Government and to demand that it take urgent steps to effectively support and protect the nation’s children, Padarath said his motion was about every child who remains in a “broken system, scarred and scared”.
He said it was painful to have to bring this motion which was coming against a backdrop of the discovery of “massive amounts of physical, sexual and psychological abuse of our nation’s children”.
Referring to the statement of the Director of the Children’s Authority that the lack of finances was hampering the process to purge the system of perpetrators, Padarath said: “To starve the Children’s Authority of much needed funding is a form of abuse.
“Instead of standing in defence of children, their inaction has signalled to perpetrators of abuse that the Children’s Authority is a toothless bulldog, poorly equipped to detect and treat with the sexual and physical deviance endured by the nation’s children... It sounds like a government contributing to the problem.”
Padarath said Acting Director of the Children’s Authority Sharon Morris-Cummings told the Joint Select Committee on Wednesday that the allocation of $88 million received last year was insufficient.
He said the Government’s priority was not the Children’s Authority but it’s “Soca on the Seas, paintings, Benz, while children fall to the mercy of those who are supposed to seek their interest”.
Children not a priority
Padarath said the Children’s Authority has been under-resourced since 2016, when zero dollars were initially allocated to it.
He said the Government later gave $30 million which “tells us that children are not a priority for the Government. It was as though the supplementation was an afterthought, similar to the appointment of the Minister for Gender and Child Affairs”.
He pointed out that the Prime Minister had stated at the time it was an “oversight” not to have appointed a Minister for Gender and Child Affairs.
Padarath said each year the Government has had to supplement the initial allocation to the Children’s Authority.
He said in 2021 when the Parliament approved a supplementation of appropriation of $18.96 million to the Children’s Authority, the Minister of Gender and Child Affairs said it was to hire specialised child psychologists and paediatric specialists.
“Who sat on their hands and did nothing for six years to get the Children’s Authority the staffing needed to help save the lives and innocences of our children?” he asked.
Padarath said the Government took long to empower the Child Protection Unit in the TTPS.
“I have had members of the Child Protection Unit come to my constituency office... telling me that they are severely under-staffed, they are overworked and the system is failing our nation’s children,” he said.
He said it was preposterous that many of the abusers were still in the children’s homes as told to the Joint Select Committee by police officers which “clearly demonstrates how the Government has neglected its duty of care to children through the collapse of State agencies”.
He said this information totally contradicts Webster-Roy’s statement that she is sure that at no time the Children’s Authority would have known that a child is in imminent danger and left that child in the situation.
He said this was not the first time that the Children’s Authority had collapsed under a PNM administration. He said the Manning administration did nothing to operationalise the Children’s Authority between 2002 and 2010 when the Children’s Authority was on the statute books.
Padarath said in a “feeble and weak attempt” to deflect attention from its own incompetence, Webster-Roy was blaming its failure on the Robert Sabga Report. “All the Member had to do was go to the Leader of Government Business to know that it (the Sabga Report) was in the public,” he said.
He quoted references made to the Report on November 19, 2002 in the Senate by Camille Robinson-Regis.
“The Member for Arouca/Maloney is on the Hansard of the Parliament in 2002 dealing with the Sabga Report. And the utter hypocrisy of using this for political expediency to deflect from their incompetence with respect to the Judith Jones Report, they jumped to the Sabga Report,” he said. See Page 7