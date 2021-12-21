December, Covid’s deadliest month

December has now surpassed November to become Trinidad and Tobago’s deadliest month of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Ministry of Health reported an additional 27 deaths yesterday, which takes December’s toll to 481, compared to 462 deaths recorded last month.
Tobago recorded an additional four Covid-19 deaths yesterday, taking the island’s death toll this month to 48, also the highest number of deaths recorded in a single month in Tobago.
In its daily Covid-19 update yesterday, the Ministry of Health said the 27 deceased patients were 17 elderly men, four elderly women, four middle-aged men, one young adult man and one young adult woman.
The deaths take the overall pandemic death toll in T&T to 2,639.
The ministry said 15 of the patients had multiple co-morbidities, including diabetes, hypertension, epilepsy, Down Syndrome, obesity, thyroid disease, heart disease, lung disease, kidney disease, asthma and cancer.
Ten people had a single co-morbidity while two persons had no known medical conditions.
December not only now holds the record for highest number of deaths, but also for the highest number of new confirmed cases.
With 723 new cases reported yesterday, this month has seen a total of 15,235 people testing positive for the virus.
Last month saw 14,032 confirmed infections.
The ministry said the 723 new cases were the results of samples taken between December 17-20.
Tobago reported 99 new positive cases, pushing the island’s total number of active cases to 1,387.
There are now 15,778 active cases in Trinidad and Tobago.
As of yesterday, 523 people were hospitalised across the parallel healthcare system.
Of the 103 patients at Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, 21 are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 28 are in the high dependency unit (HDU).
Six patients are in the ICU in Tobago.
A total of 14,338 people are in home self-isolation, 34 are at State quarantine facilities, and another 194 are at step-down facilities.
Recovered patients increased to 68,179, with 83 people being discharged from hospital yesterday and 445 additional recovered community cases.
T&T has recorded a total of 86,596 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Vaccination:
To date, 657,300 people have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine regime and 47,287 have received a shot of a single-dose vaccine.
The ministry said 60,208 people have received an additional primary dose or booster shot.
A total of 661,746 people are now fully vaccinated.