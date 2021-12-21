December, Covid’s deadliest month

coronavirus____use

December has now surpassed November to become Trinidad and Tobago’s deadliest month of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Health reported an additional 27 deaths yesterday, which takes December’s toll to 481, compared to 462 deaths recorded last month.

Tobago recorded an additional four Covid-19 deaths yesterday, taking the island’s death toll this month to 48, also the highest number of deaths recorded in a single month in Tobago.

In its daily Covid-19 update yesterday, the Ministry of Health said the 27 deceased patients were 17 elderly men, four elderly women, four middle-aged men, one young adult man and one young adult woman.

The deaths take the overall pandemic death toll in T&T to 2,639.

The ministry said 15 of the patients had multiple co-morbidities, including diabetes, hypertension, epilepsy, Down Syndrome, obesity, thyroid disease, heart disease, lung disease, kidney disease, asthma and cancer.

Ten people had a single co-morbidity while two persons had no known medical conditions.

December not only now holds the record for highest number of deaths, but also for the highest number of new confirmed cases.

With 723 new cases reported yesterday, this month has seen a total of 15,235 people testing positive for the virus.

Last month saw 14,032 confirmed infections.

The ministry said the 723 new cases were the results of samples taken between December 17-20.

Tobago reported 99 new positive cases, pushing the island’s total number of active cases to 1,387.

There are now 15,778 active cases in Trinidad and Tobago.

As of yesterday, 523 people were hospitalised across the parallel healthcare system.

Of the 103 patients at Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, 21 are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 28 are in the high dependency unit (HDU).

Six patients are in the ICU in Tobago.

A total of 14,338 people are in home self-isolation, 34 are at State quarantine facilities, and another 194 are at step-down facilities.

Recovered patients increased to 68,179, with 83 people being discharged from hospital yesterday and 445 additional recovered community cases.

T&T has recorded a total of 86,596 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Vaccination:

To date, 657,300 people have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine regime and 47,287 have received a shot of a single-dose vaccine.

The ministry said 60,208 people have received an additional primary dose or booster shot.

A total of 661,746 people are now fully vaccinated.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

AG: Ramlogan, South lawyers representing THA chiefs

AG: Ramlogan, South lawyers representing THA chiefs

Former attorney general Anand Ramlogan and “attorneys from South Trinidad” are legal representatives of Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Deputy Chief Secretary Watson Duke and THA Chief Secretary Farley ­Augustine.

Duke out, Baptiste in

Duke out, Baptiste in

Senior Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) manager Leroy Baptiste will replace Watson Duke as president of the Public Services Association (PSA), effective January 1, 2022.

The decision came during a meeting of the PSA Conference of Delegates yesterday morning.

In a notice to members following the meeting, the PSA said Baptiste was appointed by majority vote.

Al-Rawi to meet with JTUM, interest groups today

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi announced last night that a meeting with the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) is scheduled for today at 4.30 p.m.

In a statement, the AG said this followed his news conference earlier yesterday.

AG ready for court

AG ready for court

THE Government is prepared to go to court, even if it is all the way to the Privy Council, to defend its proposed directive that public servants get vaccinated or be furloughed from mid-January, 2022.

However, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said yesterday that a door has been left open for consultation with trade uni­ons and other interest groups.

He said he wrote to 12 different union and association heads to engage in discussions.

December, Covid’s deadliest month

December, Covid’s deadliest month

December has now surpassed November to become Trinidad and Tobago’s deadliest month of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Health reported an additional 27 deaths yesterday, which takes December’s toll to 481, compared to 462 deaths recorded last month.

Tobago recorded an additional four Covid-19 deaths yesterday, taking the island’s death toll this month to 48, also the highest number of deaths recorded in a single month in Tobago.

Pan pioneer Anthony Williams dies of Covid

Pan pioneer Anthony Williams dies of Covid

pan pioneer Anthony “Tony” Williams died yesterday at the St James Medical Complex around 2.30 a.m. due to complications from Covid-19.

Williams was 90 years old.

Williams, who suffered with hypertension and diabetes, suffered a stroke and was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital on December 7.

Those close to him said he waited for hours outside the hospital under a tent with other patients waiting to be admitted.

Recommended for you