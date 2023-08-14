DECISION DAY

A TOTAL of 1,078,651 electors are eligible to vote in today’s local government election.
In giving the figure, Chief Elections Officer Fern Narcis-Scope said yesterday that the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) was “confident that everything is in place for persons to vote today”.
“We are ready and every effort has been made to ensure each elector is able to cast their vote,” she said in a release issued yesterday afternoon. She reminded the electorate that persons who may not have received their poll card or who have expired national ID cards can still vote, once their name is on the Revised List of Electors.
Voting begins at 6 a.m. today and ceases at 6 p.m. at polling stations in the 14 municipalities. The EBC said there are now a total of 372 candidates contesting 141 seats (since nomination day, one candidate withdrew his nomination in the electoral district of La Romaine). The Special Elector electorate was 13,284 and special voting ended at 3 p.m. yesterday at the offices of the Returning Officers, the EBC said.
The campaign
How electors exercise their franchise today will be an indication not only of how they feel about local government reform but of the general state of the country. The focus of the two main campaigns—the People’s National Movement (PNM) and the United National Congress (UNC)—has been at variance with each other. The PNM has zeroed in on local government transformation and the expanded authority that the incoming councils will be able to exercise. It has claimed that, under the new system, there would be a dedicated revenue stream from property tax which would allow the communities throughout Trinidad to benefit from better service delivery such as improved garbage collection, road repair and greater security.
The UNC, on the other hand, has chosen to focus its campaign on national political issues such as crime and the problem of home invasions and has promised “Stand the Ground” legislation should it get into office at the national level (at the new general election). The only local government-related issue that attracted the UNC’s attention was property tax, which is part of the local government’s new financing arrangements, and which the party said would place a financial burden on the population.
Traditionally, local government elections have a low turnout and it remains to be seen whether the new local government system has sparked greater interest.
EBC watching the weather
Narcis-Scope said the EBC will be monitoring today’s weather conditions and will receive regular updates from the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS). “With the assistance of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management, and the Disaster Management Units of the Regional Corporations, sandbags have also been pre-positioned in flood-prone areas in the event of an emergency during today’s elections,” Narcis-Scope said.
She said, in preparation for today’s elections, the EBC has partnered with the Office of Disaster and Preparedness Management (ODPM), the TTMS and the Disaster Management Units (DMUs) in the Regional Corporations and that this was the beginning of “a working partnership with these agencies going forward”.
The elections chief thanked all the entities, including the TTPS and T&TEC, which have worked alongside the EBC in its preparations for these elections.
Narcis-Scope noted that “traditionally there is a greater interest in parliamentary elections, however, local government elections are logistically more challenging to execute, and this election is no different.”
The EBC reminded the electorate to verify the location of their polling station before leaving home to vote, as changes to polling station avenues may have been made for these elections. Persons unsure of the location of their polling station can visit the EBC’s website at www.ebctt.com and do a Registration Look up or call the EBC’s hotlines at 785-8206 or 785-8211.
The traditional prohibitions governing the conduct of elections include a prohibition on canvassing within the precincts of a polling station, playing of loud music and loud speakers broadcasting political propaganda, the wearing of party emblems, impersonation (voting for a person, living or dead or fictitious); bribery, or treating of electors to food, drink or entertainment in order to influence their vote. The sale and consumption of liquor is prohibited at any premises licensed under the Liquor Licences Act during the hours of voting. All the prohibitions carry fines or periods of imprisonment in the event of a breach of the law.