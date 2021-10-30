Decrease in 2020 murders due to pandemic

In 2019, Trinidad and Tobago was fourth in the Caribbean Basin and second in Caricom in terms of homicides per 100,000 people.
The country recorded 38.13 murders per 100,000 people that year, according to data from author and crime researcher Daurius Figueira.
Official T&T Police Service statistics showed the 2019 murder toll was 538.
In 2020, the homicide number was 28.29 per 100,000 people.
Official police statistics show the murder toll for 2020 at 396, a 26 per cent decrease from 2019.
The decline in the homicide rate in T&T in 2020 has been attributed to various factors, including the Covid-19 lockdown.
On October 27, Deputy Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob addressed speculation of a “surge” in homicides this year.
In a statement, Jacob said, “The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is making it categorically clear that the recent, isolated reports of murders in certain communities do not represent ‘a surge in murders’, as is being reported.
“The murder toll for 2019... was reduced in 2020 to 340, and it currently stands at the same figure (340) for 2021. For 2021, investigations conducted by the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) have resulted in 72 suspects being arrested and charged with murders.
“In addition, 175 persons were charged with shooting and wounding offences. Also, 912 persons were charged for possession of firearms and ammunition.”
Jacob noted that the Northern Division, which is the largest division within the TTPS, recorded the highest number of murders, which currently stands at 97.
“However, an analysis conducted by the Crime and Problem Analysis Branch (CAPA) suggests that most of the murders are as a result of gang and other criminal activities, domestic and land disputes.”
Jacob said the TTPS implemented various strategies, part of which included the revitalisation of the partnership with Crime Stoppers.
The Sunday Express contacted three criminologists—Dr Wendell Wallace, Dr Ramesh Deosaran and Dr Keron King—as well as Figueira, to ascertain what may have caused a spike in the murder rate in 2019, and what may have caused the rate to slip down in the past couple years.
Covid and crime
Speaking with the Sunday Express on Friday, Wallace—a lecturer in the Criminology and Criminal Justice Unit at The University of the West Indies (The UWI), St Augustine, whose work focuses on policing, gangs, violence (domestic and school), criminal justice reform and the tourism/crime nexus, was asked to define the term “spike” in relation to murders.
He noted that in academia, more so in statistics, there is no real term known as a spike.
“The term ‘spike’ is an official term that is used in reference to a sudden rise or increase in numbers or statistics. The characteristics of a spike can be seen when viewing a graph, for example, and the numbers rise very suddenly, shapes on the graph appear sharp or pointed, hence the terminology spike.
“Therefore, when the number of murders suddenly rises, it is referred to as a spike.”
He said such increases can be measured using monthly data, as well as yearly data.
Based on data provided, Wallace said there has been an upward movement of homicides in T&T since 2014”, with the highest number of murders being committed in 2019.
What factors, if any, have contributed to the decrease in murders within the past two years? the Sunday Express asked.
Wallace responded that the murder rate only decreased in 2020, and this was “as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the associated lockdowns that have restricted the opportunities for certain typologies of crimes such as murders and break-ins”.
Additionally, he noted that global research showed that interpersonal crimes and crimes against children have increased over the past two years.
“The pandemic is the major reason for these increases. Prior to the pandemic, persons in abusive intimate relationships found refuge by being at their workplaces. As a result of the pandemic, abuse has increased as couples are now spending more time locked together despite the potentially explosive environment of abuse,” he said.
Noting the pandemic can cause increases and decreases in crime, Wallace said the lack of opportunity because people are not able to move around because of health restrictions will cause crimes like murders to decrease.
“However, as communities begin to feel the strain of the lockdown, lost employment and the belief that they are not benefiting from the State’s welfare programme, they begin to commit financial and other crimes based on the need for survival.
“In sum, the Covid-19-enforced pandemic is the cause of the decrease in murders for 2020 and not by any policing plan by the TTPS. Ask the TTPS what was the plan they utilised and can it be shared for future usage,” he said.
On the view that murders “spiked” because of the absence of former commissioner of police Gary Griffith at the helm of the TTPS, Wallace said he could not pronounce on such since the 2021 data was not at hand.
“However, the absence of and the perception of a fear factor surrounding Gary Griffith at the helm of the TTPS is a misnomer. For instance, the data shows that between 2014 and 2020, the years with the highest number of murders were with Gary Griffith being Commissioner of Police.”
Dark spectre of crime
Noting that crime is one of the most troublesome issues in policing, Dr Deosaran said there are a lot of serious crimes which go unreported.
“Incest, rape, fraud and robberies are just some of the crimes if not reported can go undetected,” he told the Sunday Express.
He said the recording of crime statistics is needed.
Deosaran recalled that during the 2017 Manpower Audit meetings of the TTPS, it was clear that several statistics could not be used for policy-making.
“Plans and programmes for policing usually take some time... months to show results. There are a lot of sociological conditions. Therefore, I am more comfortable using the detection rate as the measure for effective policing.”
Noting the term “spike” could produce a somewhat technical understanding, Deosaran said in his opinion, the detection rate was a more reliable measure.
Explaining that the term spike can be used regarding the Covid-19 virus, Deosaran said: “There is strong evidence, viable evidence, to support spikes with the Covid virus. The question though is what causes this spike... We need to be careful when looking at the spike in crime, when you have policies the magic does not happen overnight.”
Detection rate low
Observing official murder data, King argued that murders were out of control in T&T.
“Consider that from 1990 to 1999, the murder rate in this country averaged about nine per 100,000. That is to say for every 100,000 persons, nine persons were being murdered. During that decade, the detection rate never fell beneath 50 per cent. It actually reached a high of 76 per cent in 1997.”
From 2000 to 2009, the murder rate grew exponentially and the type of murders changed significantly, King said.
He pointed out that the murder rate for that decade was 22 per 100,000, with the last five years (2005 to 2009) averaging 31 per 100,000.
During that time, the detection rate fell by 30 per cent, from a high of 57 per cent in 2010 to 27 per cent in 2009.
“From 2010 to 2019, the murder rate remained at an average of 31 per 100,000, with the last five years (2015 to 2019) increasing a bit to 33 murders per 100,000 and the detection rate continued to plummet, averaging about 16 per cent.”
Jump to 2020 where the detection rate was 18 per cent.
“It is difficult to say anything of certainty when analysing murder in T&T because we do not adopt an evidence-based approach to violence prevention or reduction. We have data that illustrates the murder rate, but we do not run any experiments to test what works in our crime-reduction strategies.
“Therefore, from a social scientific point of view, no one knows what is related to any increase or decrease in murder in our country. Now, commentators and law enforcement personnel will no doubt have their hunches, but these do little to help us unless we test them. So in my view, it is not helpful from a policy perspective to keep talking about these upticks in murder that we tend to see from time to time. The explanatory factors are anyone’s guess,” King said.
Does the TTPS know what works in police operations so as to meaningfully increase its detection rate or disrupt the rising tide of murders? King asked.
He said: “I have seen commentators connect this current uptick, which most likely will die down and the annual average of murders will remain at 31 or 32 per 100,000, to the absence of the ‘fear factor of Gary Griffith’. That is an unscientific position and an unfortunate attempt to simplify a very serious problem that plagues all Trinbagonians.”
He suggested that it was time for the Ministry of National Security and “our Police Service to adopt an evidence-based approach to violence reduction and policing where we do not guess what causes this or that, but we present the evidence of our tested interventions”.
‘No murder spike in 2021’
In an interview with the Sunday Express on October 27, Figueira compared statistics from 2017, 2018 and 2019, and noted there was no spike in 2021.
“At present, the murder toll is 340, which is on par with the toll for 2020, indicating a rise over 2020, but nowhere near the rivers of blood of 2017 to 2019 during the tenure of Griffith,” he said.
Figueira argued that the so-called spike in murders for the year was the product of a deliberate strategy “to generate a moral panic in T&T.
“In this political action, the command hierarchy of the TTPS is being attacked, delegitimised and painted as incompetent... it is a political agenda that is assaulting the stability of the State and the social order with whispers of an authoritarian strongman (Brazilian President) Bolsonaro-like political agenda.”
Figueira noted that family and community disputes have now heightened in violence, and in the midst of this reality, the criminal elements are being driven by transnational organised crime (TNC).
But, according to Figueira, the TTPS is distracted with policing people to ensure they abide by the public health rules during the pandemic and cannot simultaneously and effectively respond to the threat posed by both the pandemic and TNC.
“All over the globe, TNC has profited handsomely from the pandemic as the gaze of policing is on the pandemic.”
He said the decrease in murders in 2020 to 2021 was not the result of police action, but the action of TNC.