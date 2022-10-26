‘Deep concern’ for Central Bank, as Jwala awarded $7.5million

Former Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago (CBTT) governor Jwala Rambarran has been awarded $7.5 million for wrongful dismissal in 2015.
Rambarran, who was appointed on July 17, 2012, was fired as Central Bank governor on December 23, 2015, after his appointment was revoked by acting president Christine Kangaloo on the advice of the Cabinet.
In June this year, Justice Devindra Rampersad ruled that Rambarran’s termination was “seriously flawed” and that his constitutional rights to protection of the law and to a fair hearing, in accordance with the principles of fundamental justice, were breached and that the decision was illegal, null and void.
That ruling has been appealed by the Attorney General.
The Central Bank was then ordered by the court to calculate Rambarran’s lost earnings, inclusive of income tax and statutory deductions had he not been dismissed.
Justice Rampersad delivered his ruling on damages yesterday at the High Court.
In the ruling, the judge reprimanded the CBTT, stating it should have been more “full and frank” in the provision of information.
The ruling stated that Rambarran’s salary as per his original terms and conditions quoted a monthly salary of $144,000 as at July 24, 2012.
It stated that in December 2015 when he was terminated, the CBTT, through the letter written on its behalf by its attorneys to the court, stated that his last salary was $173,435.
It was noted that this differed from the amount submitted by the defendant (Attorney General) in the submissions in reply, which was stated to be $168,383.
The ruling stated that “regrettably, the CBTT did not explain by way of yearly analysis and breakdown how this increased figure was derived”.
“All the court knows is that the claimant’s salary moved from $144,000 to $173,435 as aforesaid from July 2012 to December 2015 so that there was an established mechanism for increase. There is no doubt in this court’s mind that the CBTT ought to have been more forthright and full and frank in respect of the information and the calculations that it provided to the court since it was in the best position to do so,” stated the ruling.
Preserving the Constitution
The ruling also noted that the CBTT had the figures with respect to Rambarran’s performance rating attributable to up until the date he left and they failed to provide it.
“The counterargument is, of course, that it was possible for the claimant to have sought disclosure of the same by the appropriate application. This court, however, has a deep concern when it comes to an entity such as the CBTT, no less, which holds such a prominent position in the framework of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago failing to assist the court in a matter in which they have all of the information,” stated the ruling.
It added that the legal authorities which call on the State to lay all its cards on the table are a recognition of the position that the Attorney General holds in the legal and constitutional framework of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.
That position, it stated, is to preserve the Constitution and to explain, where applicable, the reasons and rationale for any breaches thereof to show the same to be reasonably justifiable in a society that has a proper respect for the rights and freedoms of the individual.
“It is not to protect himself or any State official or institution personally or to hide information that the State holds in trust for the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago which do not impinge on National Security or other such legitimate concerns,” stated the ruling.
“Any suggestion that because the CBTT was not a party so there was no duty to disclose would therefore be wholly wrong in this court’s respectful view since that would have been the duty and function of the defendant (Attorney General),” the ruling added.
The ruling noted that the only information the court has for certain is in relation to the one per cent general increases in 2016 and 2017 to Rambarran’s salary.
In the 30-page ruling, it was ordered that “The defendant (Attorney General) shall pay to the claimant compensatory damages assessed by the court in the sum of $7,545,217.57 and shall deduct therefrom taxes calculated by the court in the sum of $1,931,162.29, leaving a balance payable in the sum of $5,470,055.28.
Rambarran’s legal fees, as well as monies paid by the State for its external counsel, will also be footed by taxpayers separately from the $7.5 million award. Costs yet to be calculated stemming from the appeal.
In response to questions from the Express yesterday, Rambarran responded via WhatsApp: “While Justice Rampersad has perfected his order by indicating the sum to be awarded for my illegal dismissal as Central Bank governor, please be reminded that Minister Imbert has appealed the judgment and so I’m constrained to comment on this matter.”
Rambarran was represented by Anand Ramlogan SC, leading Renuka Rambhajan, Jayanti Lutchmedial and Kent Samlal, instructed by Natasha Bisram and Vishaal Siewsaran.
Russell Martineau SC led Jason Mootoo, instructed by Romney Thomas for the AG.
Background with the Government over the public disclosure of the allocation of foreign exchange by the Central Bank.
His defence was that he was acting within his rights as governor.
In June this year, Justice Rampersad ordered that the State pay Rambarran the following damages:
• compensatory damages representing the claimant’s remaining salary and benefits due to him from December 24, 2015, to July 16, 2017, less deductions, including for income tax and other statutory deductions; this said sum is to be calculated by the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago
• vindicatory damages in the sum of $175,000
• the claimant’s costs of the claim to be quantified by the Registrar of the Supreme Court pursuant to part 67.12 of the CPR in default of agreement
• the claimant interest on the damages and costs at the rate of 2.5 per cent per annum from January 19, 2019, to date.