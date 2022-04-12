MORE than $5 million in compensation has been awarded to a former Petrotrin deep-sea diver after he suffered extensive physical and mental injuries in a vehicular accident in 2016.
So extensive were the injuries that multiple doctors who testified on Anthony Dass’s behalf during trial said he would not be able to carry out any type of strenuous work for the remainder of his life.
Making the order on March 31 was Master Martha Alexander.
Dass was involved in an accident along Rivulet Road, Couva, on July 15, 2016, when another vehicle swerved into his lane resulting in a head-on collision.
The other driver, Andrel Flemming, and insurance firm Trinre Insurance Company Ltd were both ordered to pay Dass a total of $4.9 million plus interest and an additional sum of $234,118.76 in legal cost.
The sum awarded is to compensate Dass for the injuries, loss of earnings, pain and suffering and cost of future surgeries.
Dass had suffered multiple fractures to his legs, arms, right shoulder, lower back, ribs, chest and pelvis. So far, he has undergone six surgeries. In addition, he remained with significant scars and has also suffered serious psychological injuries.
In making the order, Master Alexander said the accident “wrecked the life of the claimant both physically and psychologically, while he was yet at the relatively young age of 33”.
“The medical evidence of the several (eight) doctors shared the same view, which was that the claimant could no longer work as a deep-sea diver or otherwise owing to the severe nature of his physical and mental injuries stemming from the accident,” she said.
In addition to being a deep-sea diver with Petrotrin, Dass was employed as a commercial diver with Underwater Works Inc.
Post-traumatic stress disorder
In his evidence, Dass stated that while at Petrotrin, he was working towards becoming a saturation diver and an ROV pilot technician.
Those dreams are no longer a reality, he stated.
In her ruling, the Master made mention of the evidence of Dr Victor Coombs who had certified Dass on eight consecutive occasions as fit to work as a commercial diver.
Now with the multiple fractures and implants, Coombs said Dass would no longer be able to do so since he would be at an increased risk for decompression sickness and bony infarcts.
“Dr Coombs also ruled out activities such as climbing, running or football for the claimant. He was clear that the claimant, who previously had an active lifestyle, including hunting and spear fishing, was no longer able to participate in these activities.”
Dass was diagnosed by Dr Priya Maharaj as suffering from major depressive disorder as a result of the accident.
Prof Gerard Hutchinson, who also testified on his behalf, said Dass was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and rated his mental disability at 40 per cent.
Maharaj and Hutchinson provided evidence that Dass also suffered severe mental and emotional injuries, which have continued to affect him. The Master pointed out her role was to determine the quantum of compensation to put Dass back in a financial position he was in at the time of the accident “as if the defendant’s wrongdoing had not occurred.”
“His injuries were serious and they were many—they affected his physical body and his mind. There was no evidence that he was healed, completely, from their effects and, in fact, his psychological distress was deemed to be permanent,” she said.
Dass was represented by attorneys Shawn Roopnarine and Anand Rampersad while attorneys Shivanna Lalla and Rachael Richards represented Flemming and Trinre Insurance.
The Master granted a 35-day stay of the order in the event the defendants decide to file an appeal.