Defeated Dennis calls for recheck in Buccoo/Mt Pleasant

Ancil K Dennis

Ancil K Dennis 

Defeated PNM candidate for Buccoo/Mt Pleasant Ancil Dennis has requested that the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) check the results of the Buccoo/Mt Pleasant electoral district in the December 6 Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election.

This follows a recount last Tuesday which resulted in Dennis’s opponent, PDP candidate-now-Assistant Secretary of Health Sonny Craig’s votes increasing by one.

The check of the poll will take place tomorrow at 10 a.m. at the Lambeau Multipurpose Facility.

Following Dennis’s request, the EBC advised in a letter that candidates and/or their agents are invited to attend.

Each candidate or his agent may appoint one agent to be present if they are unable to attend.

According to the Representation of the People Act Chapter 2:01 106, a candidate for an electoral district or his agent may, within four days of the declaration of the poll under rule 104, apply in writing to the Chief Elections Officer for a check of the results of the poll for the electoral district.

An application for a check has to include a deposit of $500 as security for the cost of the check.

Leader of the Unity of the People party in Tobago Nickocy Phillips confirmed he received the letter from the EBC, as did leader of the Class Action Reform Movement ­Ricardo Phillip.

Dennis said he had no comment on the matter yesterday.

More PNM Tobago Council members quit

Political Leader of the Tobago Council Tracy Davidson-Celestine may soon find her position untenable, as more Executive members of the Tobago Council resign.

There have been four additional resignations from the Executive of the Tobago Council of the PNM in the last 48 hours, following the first one from former chairman Stanford Callender.

Defeated PNM candidate for Buccoo/Mt Pleasant Ancil Dennis has requested that the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) check the results of the Buccoo/Mt Pleasant electoral district in the December 6 Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election.

“Poetic justice”.

This is how Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Chavez Augustine has described his victory at the poll, claiming he was victimised by the People’s National Movement (PNM) as a school teacher—and now, under his leadership, he will fix the injustices educators face in Tobago.

Covid-19 vaccine booster shots will be available to the public from tomorrow.

Health Minister Terrence Deyal­singh yesterday announced the rollout of the booster shot programme, which will run until January 7.

Deyalsingh made the announcement at the Ministry of Health’s virtual news conference, saying the availability of booster shots is the beginning of a new phase in the country’s fight against Covid-19.

Health Minister Terrence Deyal­singh says statements being attributed to him on Facebook are coming from a “fake profile” and were not made by him.

Deyalsingh was responding to a question posed to him during yesterday’s virtu­al news conference, concern­ing statements made in the aftermath of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election last Monday.

Watson Duke has been given three months to relinquish his position as president of the Public Services Association (PSA).

This is according to Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, who also said yesterday, for the first time in the history of the THA, the position Duke holds as Deputy Chief Secretary will be a “titular” one.

