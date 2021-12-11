Defeated Dennis calls for recount in Buccoo/Mt Pleasant

Defeated PNM candidate for Buccoo/Mt Pleasant Ancil Dennis has requested that the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) check the results of the Buccoo/Mt Pleasant electoral district in the December 6 Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election.
This follows a recount last Tuesday which resulted in Dennis’s opponent, PDP candidate-now-Assistant Secretary of Health Sonny Craig’s votes increasing by one.
The check of the poll will take place tomorrow at 10 a.m. at the Lambeau Multipurpose Facility.
Following Dennis’s request, the EBC advised in a letter that candidates and/or their agents are invited to attend.
Each candidate or his agent may appoint one agent to be present if they are unable to attend.
According to the Representation of the People Act Chapter 2:01 106, a candidate for an electoral district or his agent may, within four days of the declaration of the poll under rule 104, apply in writing to the Chief Elections Officer for a check of the results of the poll for the electoral district.
An application for a check has to include a deposit of $500 as security for the cost of the check.
Leader of the Unity of the People party in Tobago Nickocy Phillips confirmed he received the letter from the EBC, as did leader of the Class Action Reform Movement Ricardo Phillip.
Dennis said he had no comment on the matter yesterday.