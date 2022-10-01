Defence Force takes 4%

THE Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF) has accepted the Chief Personnel Officer’s (CPO) four per cent salary increase offer and signed off for the periods 2014-2016 and 2017-2019 yesterday.
It is the second body of public workers to do so, the first being the Amalgamated Workers Union in August.
The TTDF consists of the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment, the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard, the Trinidad and Tobago Air Guard and the Defence Force Reserves.
However, both the Police Service Social and Welfare Association (TTPSSWA) and the Fire Services Association yesterday made it clear that they will continue to reject the four per cent offer, until their membership says differently.
In a media release yesterday, the CPO’s office said the TTDF’s proposal supported its philosophy of compensation and focused heavily on the improvement of its operational capabilities, and recognising its members’ sacrifices.
It noted a major strategic area of focus by the TTDF was strengthening its air capability to conduct search and rescue, reconnaissance, and surveillance missions.
The TTDF is also of the firm view that those areas will improve the country’s maritime and border control systems and it will have a direct impact in supporting the combat of crime and criminality, the release added.
The CPO’s office stated that the Defence Force also received new allowances for its instructors conducting basic recruit training, radar operator/technicians, dog handling, increments for its permanent reservists, along with allowances for front line operators engaged in inter-agency task force and maritime duties and incentive allowances.
CPO Dr Daryl Dindial said the discussions were difficult and often tense but the TTDF demonstrated the remarkable trait of compromise, understanding, and strategic thinking in the discussions.
“The CPO wishes to sincerely recognise the engaging and decisive leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff, Air Vice Marshal Darryl Daniel, the Vice Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier General Dexter Francis, and the Command Group of the TTDF for demonstrating yet again the TTDF’s ability to balance its expectations with their key goal of enhancing the operational requirements of the Force within our nation’s current realities...They remained steadfast and professional to seek the best they can for its members and the future development of the Force to deliver more to the nation,” the release added.
Alarming turn of events
Fire Services Association president Leo Ramkissoon told the Express yesterday that the turn of events is alarming, as the Defence Force does not negotiate with the CPO. He said it’s usually the State applying a percentage to their salaries, after wage negotiations are concluded with Police, Prisons and Fire associations.
Ramkissoon said the signing off on the four per cent is because the TTDF has no union or association representing them, so the officers cannot speak for themselves.
“I know no member can be happy with the final offer, but they are not allowed to speak out. This whole thing is a strategic tactic, to make members of the Protective Services feel pressured or entrapped, into accepting the four per cent,” he said.
According to Ramkissoon, this move would not force his association to their knees to accept the offer.
“Our members understand clearly that four per cent, over a six-year period, is not only a slap in the face, but a cut in salary. We prefer that if the Government does not improve on the percentage, then they might as well keep it and purchase appliances and equipment, so that fire officers can protect the public, when fire breaks out,” he said.
President of the Police Social and Welfare Association Assistant Supt Gideon Dickson also pointed out that the TTDF is always given a percentage after the association’s negotiations are completed.
He said the reality is, no one knows what was disclosed behind closed doors and that the TTDF is its own entity.
“We have not gotten the mandate from our membership to accept the four per cent and my association made a counter-proposal to the CPO’s offer at our last meeting and we await a response towards that,” Dickson added.
Amalgamated came under fire
In August, Amalgamated Workers Union president general Michael Prentice, who represents Port of City Corporation daily-rated workers in the public sector, came under fire from the other trade union leaders for accepting the four per cent offer.
Prentice, in defending his position in early September, said the offer made by the CPO was described as a final position.
He said had they stayed the course, the workers may have come out with less or, worse, nothing.
Prentice added that the union also negotiated for other things including a new job-evaluation exercise for workers, the alignment of rates of premiums and allowances enjoyed by other daily-rated workers, an increase in the rate of Cost of Living Allowance, and technical and vocational training.