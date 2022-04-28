The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has agreed to push back the 2022 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) by three weeks.
The exams, which were supposed to start on May 2, will now begin on Monday, May 23.
Exam results are projected to be released between late August and early September.
CXC registrar and chief executive officer Dr Wayne Wesley made the announcement at a news conference in Barbados yesterday.
He said a total of 25,429 regional students are registered to write CAPE exams, while 105,078 are registered for CSEC exams.
Wesley said the decision to delay regional exams was made during a special meeting of the Council yesterday morning, following feedback from regional ministers of education on the timing of the 2022 regional exams.
“Council would have considered all the presentations from the respective stakeholders who would have expressed a concern with the readiness of students to write their examinations at this time and that extra time would be needed for them to be in a better position for them to perform in those examinations,” he stated.
“We continue to work with our stakeholders in the best interest of our students across the region. It is always important for our collective will and consensus on matters of regional importance. We have obtained that consensus and by that reason, Council has approved the foregoing decisions,” he said.
Wesley said the extended time will provide candidates with additional time to prepare for the exams.
He also announced that a two-week extension will be given for the submission of both CAPE and CSEC school-based assessments (SBAs).
The initial deadline for SBA submissions was June 30.
Wesley said broad topics will be communicated to candidates within the next two weeks.
Asked whether pupils who had already submitted SBAs would be able to revise them, Wesley said those SBA were still with local registrars, who will have to manage how they treat with that process.
“They will handle that process at the local level. A student then would, therefore, have the option to recall their SBAs and modify them as they see fit, as long as the final grading for that SBA is not uploaded,” he responded.
—with reporting by CMC