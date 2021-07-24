‘Delta could be in T&T already’

Prof Christine Carrington

‘first case won’t be detected’:

Prof Christine

Carrington

Professor of molecular genetics and virology at The University of the West Indies (The UWI) Christine Carrington says while there are yet no confirmed cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 in Trinidad and Tobago, it is only a matter of time before the highly transmissible variant is detected here.

Carrington was speaking during yesterday’s virtual news conference hosted by the Ministry of Health.

“To date, we have not detec­ted a Delta variant in Trinidad and Tobago. But given its pre­valence around the world in different countries and also its presence in the region, it is really only a matter of time before it gets to Trinidad and Tobago,” she said.

Carrington’s comments echo those of Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

Rowley, on Thursday, said it was inevitable the highly infectious Delta variant will reach T&T’s shores.

On Friday, Parasram also noted the variant has been detected in at least 124 countries, including Barbados and the Cayman Islands.

“The Delta variant is all around us, literally and other­wise. Trinidad has not confirmed the presence as yet, but I think it being all around us, it’s only a matter of time before it gets to Trinidad as well,” the CMO said.

‘Take this very

seriously’

Yesterday, Carrington said there was a possibility the vari­ant is already here and has not been detected yet.

“We don’t get every single case of Covid-19 to be screened for the Delta variant. Also, not all samples are suitable for sequencing.

“Unless we screen every single person in Trinidad and Tobago, you are not going to detect the first case of the Delta variant in Trinidad,” she explained.

She added there are asymptomatic people who are not even aware they have the virus.

“So just because we haven’t detected it yet doesn’t mean it’s not here. So we should be taking this very seriously, even now.”

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh also warned that the variant could already be in T&T.

He stressed the need for people to get vaccinated, which provides some level of defence against the virus.

Carrington noted the Sinopharm vaccine has been found to be effective against the Delta variant.

She added the vaccine has been proven to reduce the risk of hospitalisation or death in people who contract Covid-19.

Meanwhile, North-­Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) chief executive Davlin Thomas also encouraged the public to get vaccinated.

He noted people can access vaccines at the drive-through mass vaccination site at the Frankie Boodram Wallerfield International Raceway.

He said no appointments are required at this venue.

“I am happy to announce this morning that no appointments are necessary anymore for access to the Wallerfield site. You can go down to Wallerfield and have your vaccinations in your car,” he said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+3
Taxpayers lose millions in ‘Vertical’ helicopter matter

Taxpayers lose millions in ‘Vertical’ helicopter matter

Taxpayers have forked out close to $4 million in legal fees in the matter of Vertical Aviation LLC and the lease of the Sikorsky S76D helicopter by the former government.

Vertical Aviation had claimed the Government failed to satisfy its obligations under the lease by not paying rent and interest due for late rent payments, failed to replenish the security deposit after the aviation company applied the deposit funds to late rent payments, failed to enrol the aircraft in a tip-to-tail maintenance programme and did not maintain insurance for the aircraft.

‘Delta could be in T&T already’

‘Delta could be in T&T already’

Professor of molecular genetics and virology at The University of the West Indies (The UWI) Christine Carrington says while there are yet no confirmed cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 in Trinidad and Tobago, it is only a matter of time before the highly transmissible variant is detected here.

Carrington was speaking during yesterday’s virtual news conference hosted by the Ministry of Health.

Woman in custody for relative’s murder

Woman in custody for relative’s murder

A 41-year-old woman remained in police custody yesterday, being questioned in connection with the murder of Maritime General and Fidelity Finance chairman and Piarco Airport corruption accused John Smith, 74, on Friday afternoon.

Around 4.30 p.m. on Friday, offi­cers of the Maraval Police Station responded to a call that there was a domestic dispute at a residence in Haleland Park, Saddle Road, Mara­val.

Police: All-female gangs on the rise

Police: All-female gangs on the rise

For decades, Trinidad and Tobago has battled a raging gang problem.

Successive governments and law enforcement have fought to reduce criminal organisations which have engaged in well-executed mafia-style illegal operations, including drug and gun running, money laundering, prostitution, extortion, and crimes like murders, robberies and even what are regarded as white-collar ventures.

+2
‘I was asked to change my findings’

‘I was asked to change my findings’

THE manager at the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) who cleared an employee of any wrongdoing following a complaint against him has signed an affidavit saying he was repeatedly called upon to change his findings in the matter.

He also said he was denied several requests to interview the Min­ister of Public Utilities for a “witness statement in the matter”.

Just a matter of time

Just a matter of time

It’s only a matter of time before Trini­dad and Tobago gets its first case of the Delta variant, as it’s more transmissible than the P1 (Brazilian) variant, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley also warned on Thursday that it is inevitable the highly infectious Delta variant will reach T&T’s shores.

Recommended for you