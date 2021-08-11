Don’t panic.
That was the advice to a Covid-fearful population yesterday from Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram following the disclosure that two cases of the dreaded, highly transmissible Delta variant of Covid-19 had been detected in two unvaccinated quarantined returning nationals.
Parasram told the Express the two people who tested positive will undergo stringent testing before they are discharged. In urging the public not to panic, he reiterated that the best form of protection is vaccination.
According to a Health Ministry news release issued at 3.27 p.m. yesterday, the first two cases of Delta in Trinidad and Tobago are two unvaccinated nationals.
It stated that the first patient is a recently returned national who travelled to T&T from the United States, while the second patient is a recently returned national who travelled to Trinidad from Mexico (transiting through Panama and Guyana).
The ministry stated that as per existing quarantine protocols, the nationals provided negative PCR tests, which were taken 72 hours prior to arrival.
All unvaccinated persons are required to quarantine upon arrival in this country.
The ministry stated that the two nationals were immediately placed in State-supervised quarantine. They were both tested Covid-positive on the seventh day of their quarantine.
The two persons were subsequently transferred and isolated in a State step-down facility.
The ministry stated that the presence of the Delta variant was confirmed via gene sequencing at the laboratory of the Faculty of Medical Sciences, The University of the West Indies, which has been testing Covid-19-positive samples from T&T and other Caricom member states since September 2020.
Delta patients isolated
In response to questions from the Express via phone, Parasram said all protocols are in place to treat with the variant, and emphasised the need for vaccination.
Asked if there will be contact tracing and testing of other passengers who were on the flights with the two persons who tested positive for the Delta variant, the CMO responded: “The CMOH (County Medical Officer of Health) for St George East has discretion to determine the extent of contact tracing that is required in each case. It must be borne in mind that the protocol for entry into Trinidad and Tobago for all arriving passengers includes a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of travel.”
Parasram noted the mandatory wearing of masks on flights is meant to minimise the risk of transmission of Covid-19 onboard an aircraft.
Questioned whether there will be a different protocol in treating with the two carriers of Delta at the State step-down facilities, Parasram said there will be more stringent testing to ensure they are no longer positive.
“Yes, the discharge criteria for the Delta variant includes the existing clinical criteria plus the attainment of two negative PCR tests at least 24 hours apart,” he said.
In response to the Express pointing out that vaccinated persons can also be transmitters of the Delta variant and asked if testing of vaccinated passengers arriving in T&T will be carried out after their seven-day at-home quarantine period, Parasram responded: “Vaccinated individuals will be tested if they develop signs and symptoms. Additionally, travellers who arrive with unvaccinated minors, the minors are re-tested between days three and five of their arrival.
“Their tests are also proxy indicators as to the status of the accompanying vaccinated parents/guardians. In cases where the minor tests positive, all household contacts, including vaccinated individuals, are also re-tested.”
Asked if he thinks the two Delta cases are sufficiently contained, he responded that “both cases are isolated at step-down facilities”.
Asked how many samples are being tested for the Delta variant and whether they are from the pool of the international travelling public, the CMO said all positive travellers are sent for genetic sequencing.
Asked what he would say to those who may be panicking and fearful at this time, Parasram said, “The best way to protect you and your loved ones at this time is to be vaccinated.”
Entry protocols
The Health Ministry reminded in its news release yesterday that on July 16, the T&T Government updated its quarantine protocols for people entering the country. These protocols state that all returning adults who are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 should spend 14 days in a State-supervised quarantine facility.
The ministry stated these entry protocols will continue to be implemented. It added that according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there have been confirmed cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 in 142 countries.
Research, it stated, has suggested that the Delta variant is more easily spread from person to person as compared to previous variants (estimated to be two to four times more transmissible than the original Wuhan lineage of the virus). Additionally, evidence indicates that individuals who have contracted this variant may be prone to an increased risk of severe illness and hospitalisation. This variant may also lead to an increase in cases of Covid-19 in younger age groups and in those who have been previously infected, the ministry said.