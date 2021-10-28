Delta takes third victim

coronavirus

A third person has died from the Covid-19 Delta variant of concern.

The Ministry of Health confirmed the death in yesterday’s Covid-19 clinical update.

It also reported 34 more confirmed cases of the Delta variant, ten additional deaths due to the Covid-19 virus and 386 additional Covid-19 cases.

The ministry said the ten Covid-19 deaths were:

• four elderly men

• four elderly women

• two middle-aged women.

It said eight of the deceased patients had multiple comorbidities, including high blood pressure, heart disease and cancer.

Two patients had no known comorbidities.

This brings the total number of Covid-19-related deaths to 1,668.

So far this year, 1,541 people have died from the virus while deaths for October stand at 186.

34 new Delta cases 

The ministry said three preg­nant women were among the 34 new Delta cases.

It said 18 of the new ca­ses were male while 16 were female.

Thirty of the cases had no tra­vel history while 17 cases had prior contact with other positive cases.

It said 14 cases were fully vaccinated, one was partially vaccinated and 15 were unvaccinated.

One of the cases has since died while four cases are pending epidemiologic investigation, the ministry reported.

To date, there have been 136 Delta cases in T&T.

The 386 additional Covid-19 cases have pushed the total Covid-19 figure to 56,546.

There are now 4,733 active cases of the virus in T&T.

Twenty-four people were discharged from public health faci­lities yesterday, and there were 249 recovered community ca­ses, increasing the total number of recovered patients to 50,145.

Currently, hospitalised are 342 positive patients.

Of the 75 positive patients at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, 20 are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 27 are in the high dependency unit (HDU).

Three people are in Tobago’s Covid-19 ICU.

To date, 621,013 people have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine (AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech) and 34, 081 people have received the single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The ministry reported that 595,072 people have been fully vaccinated.

