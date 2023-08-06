Demand for accountability

WHETHER they pay willingly or not, people serviced by the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation want more details as to how property tax will be used to improve their standard of living.
From the bustle of the Croisee to postcard scenes in parts of Maracas Valley, to those seeking “weekday relaxation” at Maracas Bay, home and business owners said they were “bracing” for Government’s proposed property tax, but demanded accountability.
Many said they were displeased with the services of their councillors and the corporation, citing lack of innovation, delays in much-needed changes to infrastructure, including roads and drains, and poor maintenance of vegetation.
In San Juan’s main commercial area, business owners gave mixed reviews Friday, saying there were periods of “inconsistency” in some services, including garbage collection.
As the Sunday Express continued its series seeking people’s views on delivery of services ahead of the August 14 local government elections, most people felt they lacked “a sense of detail” as to the “machinery” that will ensure delivery and accountability if regional corporations are given more taxpayer money and more autonomy.
Several people said the Government must be clearer as to development plans, calling for relief to street flooding, rising petty crime, increased vermin and growing numbers of socially displaced persons. Santa Cruz resident Sherry-Ann Charles, who was visiting the Croisee, said more young people could be given work in maintaining public spaces, noting piles of garbage on some street corners.
A number of people described the Croisee as “shoddy” and “chaotic”, calling for upliftment of the area and more litter wardens and municipal police to maintain order.
However, variety store manager Neeshan Ali also accused the public of being “too nasty”, and some other business people of failing to exercise proper responsibility for their garbage.
He called for local government reform to include stronger environmental policy and enforcement, as well as improved infrastructure to encourage and accommodate change.
“There are not enough bins, the bins are always overflowing—on the promenade, especially. Why not invest more in this type of infrastructure, give more people work to maintain the place and enforce the law?” Ali said.
The private garbage bins were usually overflowing with garbage from the public and there had been an increase in the number of rats in the Croisee, Ali said.
He was among those complaining that more disenfranchised people were entering businesses seeking help, or asking for assistance outside supermarkets and ATMs.
“I love to help people,” Ali said. “However, this is a very noticeable increase. It is not possible to assist this many persons every day. There are a lot of single mothers asking for help, a lot of old people. There are more Venezuelan migrants asking for help.
“The Government has to look into this. Use local government to give people work to monitor these situations, through social development. It is very sad.”
Flooding, petty crime,
water pressure
Many businesses and residents in the area told the Sunday Express they felt services could be better overall, but were not the worst.
“They are okay,” said Saddle Road resident Mary Achong. “I don’t think this area is so bad in terms of garbage collection, but the flooding is a big problem. It’s really bad and seems to get worse, so that is plenty anxiety.
“But the corporation also tells us that they can only handle projects of a certain size. So if it is that they are going to get more money, we expect to see major works, where they already know the work has to be done, to fix these problems.”
One business owner on the road to Maracas Beach was more critical. “Waste of time,” the merchandiser stated, asking not to be identified.
“We are accustomed to accepting the bare minimum. There are many things that could have been done to improve the roads and drainage in the area through the corporation, but they only have excuses.”
He complained about poor street lighting along some stretches, and asked, “What they have against street signs?”
The man accused the Government and political parties of “playing games”, saying: “Don’t save the details for elections. The population must be told now much more about how property tax will improve their circumstances.
“I don’t want to talk to anybody coming to my gate in a walkabout to find out. That is taxpayer money and the Government is obligated to tell us—whether through more public meetings, the Parliament, however, how they are going to use that money.”
He said those who owned more than one property or separate home and business properties “want to know”.
Like others, he claimed the cost of living and operating had “gone up massively, astronomically”.
The man also claimed “shoddy work” was done in some areas on roads and drains, accusing the corporation of “giving work to friends and fly-by-night companies”.
Santa Cruz resident Ramdaye Ali, 57, said bad roads were affecting the ability of farmers and vendors to transport produce.
From Bridge Road in San Juan to Maracas Valley, low water pressure in the taps to “no water” was lamented.
At the same time, many complained of leaks that were wasting water.
One man on Saddle Road asked: “What will change? If we complain about street lights, that is T&TEC; if we complain about water, that is WASA; if it’s the road, that is Ministry of Works... what are the big projects that municipal corporations will be handling to bring about change when they tax us more?”
Farmers in San Juan and parts of Aranjuez were bitter, claiming they were being harassed by WASA over water use, which was affecting crops.
Yet water was being wasted through leaks and car washes, they complained.
Life’s no beach
Across from Maracas Beach, idyllic Old Bay Village is not having a good time.
Many residents did not want to give their names or be photographed, saying they did not want to ruin their chances of getting work through local government.
But one woman and activist said she “cried foul” over the treatment of communities surrounding the beach and said very little opportunity has developed, whether through tourism or infrastructure.
“Old Bay is the last, last place on any list,” the woman said, with several people around her stating their agreement.
“They do not give us work in the area, they have not developed most of what they said they would, the roads are horrible. The flooding is getting worse... people are really seeing poverty in some areas,” she said, adding that “it’s decades we’ve been hearing about different things coming”.
“They do not care about us, they take us for granted and they will come around with mamaguy,” she said.
Old Bay residents called for the instalment of a small health clinic and ambulance station, as most people must go into San Juan.
They also want a “long-promised” early childhood care and education centre (ECCE) to be built on land that was allocated over ten years ago for the project, they said.
Many were peeved the site was being used for an ongoing crusade by a church, while claiming over 50 toddlers from the community were being “suffocated” at a temporary ECCE in the Maracas Bay Community Centre.
“How is that fair?” the woman asked.
At Maracas Bay, the beach was peppered with week-day visitors. They mostly complained about poorly kept roadsides and drains, as well as increased petty theft.
“They can use the corporations to deal with these issues,” one Santa Cruz-based beachgoer said.
Several business people complained that petty theft on the beach was increasing, with facilities being broken into.
One business owner questioned the integrity of some structures, saying several buildings had “a lot of problems with the roof”. He also called for more bins and litter wardens, as well as overall better maintenance of the beach.
“Will we see massive upliftment in the environment after property tax? Will more people get work? These are the things everyone wants to know before they pay more taxes for anything,” he said.