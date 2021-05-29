‘Demand for hampers overwhelming’

“Overwhelming.”
That’s how Labour Minister Stephen McClashie has described the demand for food hampers as people struggle to feed themselves and their families during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The population would not have heard much from this minister since the pandemic began wiping out lives and livelihoods in 2020. The Express therefore decided to seek his views on a number of issues last Thursday.
On the question of job loss and poverty in the country, the La Brea Member of Parliament said: “I see suffering every day around me. I see the pain. I hear the litany of woes. People don’t have money to buy food. They have children to take care of. I get at least ten calls per hour so people are in a difficult space.”
According to McClashie, the most vulnerable areas are domestic workers and entertainers. “People in the food industry like shark and bake vendors and roti makers. They are eking out an existence. It’s been tough in areas where people can’t congregate. Even fishermen are struggling. Fishing is an expensive business. So you can’t sell a king fish for $20. The stark reality is people don’t have the money to go out there and purchase fish.”
McClashie called on landlords to empathise with families and their children.
He said: “Yes. I have heard the horror stories about people running through all their savings, $10,000, $20,000, $30,000 disappearing. People being evicted. I know about two cases. I am asking them (landlords) to empathise. Do you want to open them up to more personal harm? I find the landlords are being overly draconian with rents.”
He admitted some people have not been able to work for months, asking: “If there are no people to take up those apartments when they put tenants out, where would they go? Do you behave draconian and put them on the streets?”
The greater good
On the ground level, although McClashie is aware vendors can’t sell their goods, he has no formal statistics on their livelihoods. He is, however, cognisant of the acute loss of income and knows they are even more exposed to crushing poverty.
On the bigger picture of the Covid-19 crisis, where food security, public health, employment and labour issues, in particular workers’ health and safety, converge McClashie is in support of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s decision to continue to impose a state of emergency (SoE) for three months “for the greater good”.
“It’s one thing to say we are affecting people’s livelihoods, but if people die at different numbers, then you will hear a different narrative. Do you save livelihoods and endanger lives?” he asked.
On job loss, McClashie said: “I am not burying my head in the sand, in terms of my imagination that only 3,000 people have been impacted. It could be ten times as much. Unfortunately, I don’t have all the statistics and data for all the people who have lost their jobs. I know it’s about 3,000 since the beginning of Covid-19. Those businesses are required to inform us about retrenchment. They have to give us 45 days’ notice, and pay the severance benefits 30 days after.
“Those are the official notifications that I have been given. But I don’t have the official figures from the people who can’t sell on the Brian Lara Promenade, or the waitresses at the corner bar, or the people who would make homemade lunches and sell daily. We don’t have those statistics, but I can only infer it’s significant.”
A hard place
Asked about the impact on workers with the Government’s decision to impose an SoE, with only essential workers on the move, McClashie added: “It’s been quite rough. We are caught between a rock and a hard place. As the Greeks would say, we are caught between Charbydis (a whirlpool) and Scylla (a six-headed sea monster). We are saying what we are going to do and what we plan to do will impact the country. But it stands to reason if people can’t work, then their income plummets.”
He added: “The country has been shut down. Government has made it clear the essential workers are out (to work). The rest of the economy is flat at this point... It depends on both the Government and private sector. Government in terms of its fiscal policy will create employment through investment and projects they would embark on. It will have an additional effect. Most of the jobs that are being lost are coming from the private sector. It depends on the small businesses and whether they have the wherewithal to kickstart. Some of the incentives are meant to kick start the economy, but it’s not going to be a 100 per cent. We have to rely upon the small businesses.”
Pandemic legislation
On the way forward, McClashie said adequate legislation has to be considered, as well as loans for businesses and herd vaccination. He said: “We may have to look at legislation during a pandemic. Throughout the entire world, people have not written it into their collective agreement.
“We have to look at OSH issues like health and safety of workers. How do we organise offices?
“Pandemic legislation is very new. I have no doubt that we would have to tweak those existing pieces of legislation to facilitate people.”
McClashie said the interests of those people who were laid off have to be given attention. “We have to ensure they get their severance benefits. Hire young people into the workforce, and seek to match their skill-set.
“If we don’t many jobs available, then it’s possible the employment uplift may not be as quick as we would anticipate. There may be jobs at small and medium enterprises.”