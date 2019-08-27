Dennie ‘standing by his statements’

“I STAND by my statements. Everything.” This was the response by former director of intelligence at the Strategic Services Agency (SSA) Carlton Dennie, when told Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said he (Dennie) was a liar, and Rowley never gave any instruction to Dennie to fire East Indians from the SSA.
“I would respond in about two days’ time to what is said. I do not want to respond to anything at this time because I do not want to risk saying something that could jeopardise a political party,” Dennie told the Express during a phone interview. Asked specifically if the prime minister or the former national security minister gave him instructions to fire East Indians, Dennie responded: “I would give that information and see if I could get the proof for it. I should have the proof for it.”